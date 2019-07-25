Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Drop in German business morale fuels recession fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 04:32am EDT
The skyline with its banking towers is photographed on a sunny autumn afternoon in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German business morale plunged in July to hit its lowest level in more than six years, a survey showed on Thursday, in a further sign that a manufacturing crisis is pulling Europe's largest economy towards recession.

The data bodes ill for Germany's export-reliant economy which has been hit hard by weaker foreign demand, trade disputes and Brexit uncertainty.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 95.7 from an upwardly revised 97.5 in June. The July reading undershot a consensus forecast for 97.1.

It was the fourth monthly decline in a row and marked the lowest level since April 2013.

"The most important German economic indicator suggests that the German economy is heading towards a recession," VP Bank analyst Thomas Gitzel said.

Ifo President Clemens Fuest said the German economy was navigating troubled waters, adding that companies were less satisfied with their current business situation and were also looking ahead with increased scepticism.

"In manufacturing, the business climate indicator is in freefall," Fuest said, with the sub-index for the sector posting its biggest drop since February 2009.

The Ifo figures chimed with a survey among purchasing managers released on Wednesday that showed the recession in manufacturing worsened in July with the performance of German goods producers dropping to the lowest level in seven years.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Paul Carrel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21aChina exports gasoline to Mexico, Nigeria amid overflowing output
RE
05:20aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of ECB Policy Decision
DJ
05:19aRussia's Sberbank and Mail.ru to form JV in taxis, food
RE
05:17aECB backs Lagarde's appointment as new president
RE
05:16aHong Kong appoints central bank veteran as new HKMA chief executive
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aMore people visit UK in first quarter but spending falls - tourism data
RE
05:14aECB prepares some sub-zero relief for wilting Europe
RE
05:12aKenya's shilling drops to its lowest level in nearly two years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
5COVESTRO AG : BASF says basic chemicals accounted for most of the slump in second quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group