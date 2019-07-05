Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Drop in German industrial orders bodes ill for coming months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 03:01am EDT
Unfinished pliers still glow after being hot-formed by a hammer at the factory of Knipex in Wuppertal

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell far more than expected in May, and the Economy Ministry warned on Friday that this sector of Europe's largest economy was likely to remain weak in the coming months.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down by 2.2% on the month after rising slightly in March and April, data from the Economy Ministry showed. The reading undershot the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.1% decline.

"The great order book deflation continues," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said. Devastating new orders data just undermined any hopes for an industrial rebound."

Other recent data have painted a gloomy picture of the sector too, with engineering orders falling and activity in the manufacturing sector contracting.

In a sign that the economic slowdown is beginning to bite, a survey by the Ifo institute published on Thursday showed German manufacturers expect to make more use of "Kurzarbeit" -- a short-hours facility aimed at avoiding mass lay-offs.

"What misery!" VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel said after the orders data was published. "Given the significant decline in incoming orders, industrial production will remain extremely weak in the second half of the year and that increases the risk of recession for the German economy."

A breakdown of data showed foreign contracts dropping by 4.3%, driven by a strong decline in demand from non-euro zone countries.

The DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce this week more than halved its forecast for export growth this year, to 1%, and the VDMA engineering body said retaliatory tariffs on imported goods imposed by the United States and China would contribute to a 2% decline in production this year.

Trade conflicts, Britain's expected departure from the EU and a cooling global economic outlook are causing headaches for Germany, which for many years relied on exports for growth but has come to depend increasingly on private consumption.

Now its 10th year of expansion, the German economy returned to growth between January and March, posting a 0.4% expansion, but the Bundesbank expects a small contraction in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Michelle Martin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aJaguar to make multi-million pound electric car investment in UK plant
RE
03:33aSouth Africa's net foreign reserves rise to $43.940 bln in June
RE
03:31aSouth Africa's rand steady as market awaits U.S. jobs report
RE
03:30aSouth African drugmaker Aspen terminates talks with potential European partner
RE
03:25aMost CEE currencies seen firming slightly on ECB easing - Reuters poll
RE
03:23aDeputy Governor Amamiya says Bank of Japan ready to act, all options on table
RE
03:21aDeputy Governor Amamiya says BOJ ready to act, all options on table
RE
03:18aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Output growth in petroleum-related manufacturing
PU
03:17aEuro set for biggest weekly drop in three weeks as yields fall
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : reaction to NCP notification on palm oil
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50% --..
4AMAZON.COM : UK competition watchdog to examine Amazon's Deliveroo investment
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG says not interested in Norweg..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About