Drop in online shopping knocks UK retail sales in August

09/19/2019 | 05:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A box of orders moves along a belt at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Peterborough

LONDON Reuters) - British retail sales unexpectedly fell on the month in August after shoppers bought less online than the month before when major sales promotions encouraged them to splash out, official figures showed on Thursday.

But the figures gave little obvious sign that either the possibility of a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 or a fall in sterling over the summer had dealt a major blow to consumer spending, which has solidly supported British growth in recent years.

Monthly retail sales volumes dipped by 0.2%, the Office for National Statistics said, compared with an average forecast for a flat reading in a Reuters poll of economists and the first fall in three months.

The category of 'non-store retailing' - predominantly online sales dropped by 3.2%, the biggest decline since August 2015 and a month after Amazon held its annual 'Prime Day' promotion which helped boost sales by 7.6% the previous month.

Compared with August 2018, sales were up by 2.7%, slowing from growth of 3.4% in July and again the weakest since May. The Reuters poll had pointed to annual sales growth of 2.9%.

The figures broadly chimed with a British Retail Consortium survey that showed spending in August was flat on a year earlier, as shoppers cut non-essential spending.

But the picture is less bleak than that presented by the Confederation of British Industry, which said its members reported the biggest fall since 2008 in its gauge of retail sales in August, as sentiment crumbled in the sector.

British consumers appear to have largely taken the prospect of leaving the European Union in their stride, helped by weaker inflation and stronger growth in wages that are now rising at their fastest rate in more than a decade.

On Thursday the boss of Next, one of Britain's biggest clothing retailers, reported a rise in profits and told Reuters that disappointing sales in recent weeks appeared to reflect unusually warm weather, rather than Brexit jitters.

But some businesses are cautious as Britain's political crisis drags on.

Department store and supermarket operator John Lewis said last week a possible no-deal Brexit could worsen already difficult trading conditions after first-half operating losses at the group's department stores widened and that the impact could be "significant".

(Reporting by David Milliken and Jonathan Cable; uk.economics@reuters.com, Tel: +44 20 7542 5109)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXT -4.34% 5925.8 Delayed Quote.54.60%
