Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Drop in output and exports shows German economy stuttering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:12am EDT
A woman passes a poster showing a production line with robots at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial output and exports fell sharply in April, highlighting the continued vulnerability of Europe's largest economy to trade frictions and Brexit uncertainty, a day after the European Central Bank signalled concerns about euro zone growth.

Friday's figures from the Statistics Office suggested German GDP growth would slow or even stall in the current quarter, and the Bundesbank slashed its growth forecast for all of 2019, which as recently as December stood at 1.6%, to just 0.6%.

Industrial output dropped 1.9% on the month, the sharpest decline since August 2015, after a steep fall in the production of investment and intermediate goods. Economists had forecast a 0.4% fall.

Exports fell 3.7 percent, also the biggest drop since August 2015.

The German economy had only narrowly avoided recession in the last three months of 2018, stagnating after a contraction in the third quarter, and grew a moderate 0.4% in January-March.

"The weak underlying cyclical trend is likely to continue in the second and third quarters of 2019," the Bundesbank said in a statement. "After a slight decrease in the second quarter, real GDP is likely to pick up again somewhat in the third quarter."

German manufacturing has been in recession for much of this year as unresolved trade disputes between the United States and both China and the European Union as well as the effect of Britain's delayed departure from the European Union hit exports.

The ECB on Thursday ruled out raising interest rates in the next year and even opened the door to cutting them or buying more bonds, citing the damaging effect of trade conflicts and Brexit on the euro zone.

'ECB DOVISHNESS JUSTIFIED'

Euro zone weakness is also feeding back to Germany, while pressures on the crucial German automotive sector are now spreading to the chemicals industry.

The services sector, which is more dependent on the local economy, has kept humming, helped by the impetus of a solid labour market and low interest rates for private spending.

But the slowdown in manufacturing is starting to hurt the labour market, with unemployment in May up for the first time in nearly two years, and there are concerns that this could now weigh on services.

"There is no doubt that the German economy had a disappointing start to the second quarter, justifying the European Central Bank's new dovishness," Carsten Brzeski of ING wrote in a note to clients. "It now needs even stronger domestic demand and a bounceback in May and June to avoid a return to recessionary territory."

Andrew Kenningham of Capital Economics told clients: "The fall in industrial production in April adds to the evidence that Germany has not shaken off the problems which hit it nearly a year ago, and suggests that the economy slowed sharply in the second quarter of the year ...

"German industry is still struggling with both domestic and external headwinds, including the weakness of global trade, slowdown in household consumption growth and regulatory confusion in the auto sector," he added. "We don't expect a sustained improvement anytime soon."

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt; Editing by Michelle Martin and Kevin Liffey)

By Joseph Nasr and Rene Wagner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aOil jumps 2% helped by Falih comment on prices
RE
04:32aEUROPE : European stocks recover after ECB disappointment
RE
04:32aJapan business card app operator Sansan prices IPO at top of range, raises $360 mln
RE
04:30aGerman Industrial Production Fell More Sharply Than Expected in April --Update
DJ
04:27aRussian oil contamination crisis is almost over - Novak
RE
04:20aUK house prices show biggest annual rise since Jan 2017 - Halifax
RE
04:18aIraqi oil minister says global output deal likely to be extended - RIA
RE
04:12aDrop in output and exports shows German economy stuttering
RE
04:06aDecarbonising UK economy will cost £1 trillion, cannot be delayed - Hammond
RE
04:05aSAUDI'S FALIH : we don't want to engage in race to up oil output
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About