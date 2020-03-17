Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Drug Developers Are Responding to Evolving Data Demands with New Strategies and Tactics, According to Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

BOSTON, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid growth in data volume and the diversity of data sources are leading drug developers to plan and adopt data management strategies and tactics to help them improve clinical trial speed, efficiency, and quality, according to a newly completed analysis by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.

"Digital transformation continues to unfold across the drug development enterprise, with growing demand for larger and richer scientific and operating data," said Ken Getz, professor and deputy director of Tufts CSDD. "Sponsor companies are implementing data strategies and new data management mechanisms to align companywide demand, governance, and execution."

About one-third of sponsors have implemented a data strategy to date, according to the Tufts CSDD study, with half of all sponsors who responded to a global survey indicating they are considering or planning to implement a data strategy.

The presence of a formal data strategy—defined as high-level road maps guiding and aligning an organization's needs and use of clinical research data—is associated with faster time to lock a clinical trial database, Getz said.

Medium sized sponsors (those conducting six to 50 clinical trials annually) and large sponsors (51-350 clinical trials annually) are twice as likely to have implemented a formal data strategy, compared with small sponsors, according to Tufts CSDD.

Other key findings summarized in the March/April Tufts CSDD Impact Report, released today, include the following:

  • More than two-thirds of all sponsors are using or piloting at least four different data sources to support the conduct of each clinical trial.
     
  • Initiating external data vendor relationships is rated as the most time-consuming data management task; data integration is cited as least time consuming.
     
  • Sponsors rely on a range of data tools and techniques to integrate and organize clinical trial data; clinical data hubs and repositories are the most widely used.
     
  • Nearly three out of four sponsors are establishing data science disciplines or expanding the role of data scientists in their organizations.

ABOUT THE TUFTS CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF DRUG DEVELOPMENT

The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (http://csdd.tufts.edu) at Tufts University provides strategic information to help drug developers, regulators, and policy makers improve the efficiency and productivity of pharmaceutical R&D. Tufts CSDD, based in Boston, conducts a wide range of in-depth analyses on pharmaceutical issues and hosts symposia, workshops, and public forums, and publishes Tufts CSDD Impact Reports, a bi-monthly newsletter providing analysis and insight into critical drug development issues.

Contacts:    Tufts University
                  Geraldin Batista – 617-636-0840
                  Geraldin.Batista@tufts.edu

                  Business Communication Strategies
                  Peter Lowy – 617-734-9980
                  lowy@bus-com.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aFBN : First Bank Not Surprised At Mergers and Acquisition Rumours -FBNHoldings
AQ
09:12aTRANSCORP HOTELS : Declares N3.7bn PAT In 2019
AQ
09:12aMERUS N.V. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:12aViewbix Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Promotional Activity Involving Its Common Stock
GL
09:11aINTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : NSE Abeokuta Inducts New Members, Honours Distinguished Personalities
AQ
09:11aAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Smithworks Partners Axa Mansard To Promote Corporate Performance
AQ
09:11aMODERNA : Coronavirus Vaccine Starts Clinical Trial In US Today
AQ
09:11aKENYA AIRWAYS : E-commerce sector takes Coronavirus hit
AQ
09:11aMIDIGATOR : and ClearSale Join Forces to Stop Chargebacks
BU
09:10aALBA AIMS TO MEET ITS 2020 OBJECTIVES : strong focus on Safety, Production and Cost
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
4Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group