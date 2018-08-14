Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Analysis Report 2018-2025 - Analysis & Forecasts by By Workflow, Therapeutic Area, Drug Type And Segment Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Drug
Discovery Outsourcing Market Analysis Report By Workflow (Lead
Identification & Candidate Optimization, Preclinical Development), By
Therapeutic Area, By Drug Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global drug discovery outsourcing market size is expected to reach
USD 4.44 billion by 2025 at an 8.14% CAGR.
Urging need to identify potential drug candidates for various chronic
diseases is anticipated to fuel growth.
Technological advances in in silico drug designing and accelerating
integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery are
driving industry progress. Multiple applications of AI algorithms in
drug design and discovery provide opportunities for players to offer
specialized drug discovery services. It is useful for processes such as
target and compound selection, predictive analytics, screening, and drug
repurposing.
Projected rise in adoption of outsourcing over the forecast period is
expected to boost market revenue generation. Half of the drug discovery
processes are anticipated to be outsourced, thereby creating massive
opportunities for CROs, CMOs, and CDMOs to expand their market presence.
Number of collaborations among these organizations, key pharmaceutical
players, and several universities has increased over the past few years.
This rise in alliance further supports the projected increase in growth
potential.
High cost and high risk of drug failure are major challenges faced in
drug discovery. However, advances in technology that increase efficiency
of drug discovery, coupled with increased adoption of highly advanced
technology to provide specialized services, allow outsourcing companies
to overcome these challenges.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 5 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates
& Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 7 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend
Analysis by Workflow, Therapeutic Area, & Drug Type
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
-
Albany Molecular Research Inc.
-
EVOTEC
-
LabCorp
-
GenScript
-
QuintilesIMS
-
Charles River
-
Aptuit LLC
-
WIL Research
-
Domainex
-
Selcia Ltd.
-
Viva Biotech Ltd.
-
WuXi AppTec
-
TGS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.
-
Merck & Co., Inc.
-
Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
-
QIAGEN
-
DiscoverX Corporation
-
Dalton Pharma Services
-
ONCODESIGN
-
Jubilant Biosys
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8b6d4n/drug_discovery?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005645/en/