Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Analysis Report 2018-2025 - Analysis & Forecasts by By Workflow, Therapeutic Area, Drug Type And Segment Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Analysis Report By Workflow (Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, Preclinical Development), By Therapeutic Area, By Drug Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug discovery outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2025 at an 8.14% CAGR.

Urging need to identify potential drug candidates for various chronic diseases is anticipated to fuel growth.

Technological advances in in silico drug designing and accelerating integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug discovery are driving industry progress. Multiple applications of AI algorithms in drug design and discovery provide opportunities for players to offer specialized drug discovery services. It is useful for processes such as target and compound selection, predictive analytics, screening, and drug repurposing.

Projected rise in adoption of outsourcing over the forecast period is expected to boost market revenue generation. Half of the drug discovery processes are anticipated to be outsourced, thereby creating massive opportunities for CROs, CMOs, and CDMOs to expand their market presence.

Number of collaborations among these organizations, key pharmaceutical players, and several universities has increased over the past few years. This rise in alliance further supports the projected increase in growth potential.

High cost and high risk of drug failure are major challenges faced in drug discovery. However, advances in technology that increase efficiency of drug discovery, coupled with increased adoption of highly advanced technology to provide specialized services, allow outsourcing companies to overcome these challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Workflow, Therapeutic Area, & Drug Type

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

EVOTEC

LabCorp

GenScript

QuintilesIMS

Charles River

Aptuit LLC

WIL Research

Domainex

Selcia Ltd.

Viva Biotech Ltd.

WuXi AppTec

TGS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN

DiscoverX Corporation

Dalton Pharma Services

ONCODESIGN

Jubilant Biosys

