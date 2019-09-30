Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Drugmakers look to use Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy to settle U.S. opioid suits: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a shelf at a local pharmacy in Provo

(Reuters) - Endo International Plc, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers that face litigation over the opioid crisis are exploring a way to settle the cases by participating in Purdue Pharma LP's bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing internal documents and a person familiar with the matter.

Five drugmakers battling the cases - Endo, J&J, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Allergan Plc and Mallinckrodt Plc - are looking to enact a global settlement of the litigation that would be implemented through Purdue's Chapter 11 case, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The mechanism, if successful, would allow the companies to contribute money into a trust set up through the bankruptcy in exchange for a complete release from liability, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2nVksYH)

OxyContin maker Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in September, succumbing to pressure from more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company helped fuel the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic.

Mallinckrodt said the report that it was seeking to leverage the Purdue bankruptcy was "completely unfounded."

"We have made no decisions around how a potential settlement or separation would be effectuated," it added.

Purdue declined to comment.

Endo, J&J, Teva and Allergan were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.63% 3.21 Delayed Quote.-56.03%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -1.60% 2392 Delayed Quote.-59.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Transforming Australia into a major exporter of critical minerals products
PU
09:46pU.S. oil rebounds on lower output from U.S., Russia, OPEC
RE
09:35pJapan proceeds with twice-delayed sales tax hike as growth sputters
RE
09:24pJapan business mood sours to six-year low as trade war bites
RE
09:22pJapan business mood sours to six-year low as trade war bites
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:04pGlobal shares steady, investors pin hopes on U.S.-China talks
RE
08:59pJapan September factory activity shrinks most since February as orders slump - PMI
RE
08:58pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Register now to attend 2019 Tax and Commercial Conference
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Cmt Secures First S$200 Million Green Loan To Finance Bca Gree..
3BARCLAYS PLC : No-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low
4JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
5GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORP : GREEN RISE CAPITAL : Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Bull Market..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group