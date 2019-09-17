Drumroll, Please: These Awesome New Technologies Will Take the Stage at Next Month's HR Technology Conference & Exposition

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® today announced the details of its popular Awesome New Technologies for HR session at the upcoming event. The Conference is scheduled for October 1-4, 2019 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Awesome New Technologies will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. PT.



Conference co-chair Steve Boese commented, “This session is where you get to see what major HR technology solutions providers have developed over the last year. These are innovations that are driving the market and the future of work forward. It’s a great perspective on the vendors ready to be your HR tech partners in success.”

Selected to present product demonstrations during the fast-paced Awesome New Technologies for HR session are:

ADP – Introducing its next-generation of Human Capital Management software, ADP’s NextGen HCM provides a personalized experience by deconstructing the traditional one-size-fits-all, monolithic systems into a number of lightweight, discrete function-specific mini-apps on a company, team or individual basis.

AllyO – Powered by AI, AllyO Pulse utilizes deep workflow automation to engage employees in a text-based conversation — from entrance to exit. HR leaders utilize sentiment analytics to drive organizational improvements.

Capacity – At the Awesome New Technologies session, Capacity’s CEO will demo how automation meets the HR function and transforms the way teams do their best work.

iCIMS – Delivered through iCIMS Advanced Communications Suite, iCIMS chat-based online Virtual Career Fairs enable employees to centrally manage the branding, sourcing, candidate and conversation capture of events.

Paychex - With a newly enhanced grid entry view, Paychex Flex® makes payroll and HR simple and flexible. It offers multiple pay entry options within a single platform and is integrated with Paychex’s suite of solutions – including payroll, HR, time and attendance, benefits, and insurance.

Paycom – Helping to accelerate a company’s digital transformation, Paycom’s Direct Data Exchange is a comprehensive analytics tool for employers that provides real-time insights into trends and efficiencies gained through employee usage of HR tech.

Thomsons Online Benefits – The company will demonstrate Darwin™, a purpose-built global benefits platform that reflects 19 years of experience. Darwin can help increase employee engagement through a truly global, personalized benefits offering.

This mega-session will be standing room only so conference attendees are encouraged to get there early. The Awesome New Technologies session is accessible with a premium pass registration; details and the current discounted rate can be accessed at www.HRTechConference.com

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

