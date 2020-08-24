Log in
Drumz Plc : - Holding(s) in Company

08/24/2020 | 02:01am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: DRUMZ PLC GBP0.001
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification  (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name William Joseph Barbour
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh, United Kingdom (Standard Life Trustees Company Ltd)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Alliance Trust Savings Nominees Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Dundee, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 19/08/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 19/08/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments 
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.135% 4.135% 10500000.0
Position of previous notification (if 
applicable)		 2.953% 7500000.0

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
B06CZD7 0 10500000.0 0 4.135%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 0 0%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/ 
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is 
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/ 
Conversion Period  xi		 Physical or cash 
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights  % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation  (please mark the 
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv  (please add additional rows as necessary)		 x
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
William Joseph Barbour 4.135% 0% 4.135%
10.  In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
The voting rights held are attached to shares held by Alliance Trust Savings Limited  on behalf of Standard Life Trustees Company Ltd

Standard Life Trustee Company Ltd has custody of these assets on behalf of the beneficial owner –      William Joseph Barbour

   

Place of completion Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Date of completion 19/08/2020

© PRNewswire 2020
