Drury University : Seeks to Disrupt Higher Education with Innovative New Curriculum

Drury University unveils an innovative new academic curriculum that goes
beyond the typical college education by fusing academic and professional
learning with valuable real-world experience and life-changing
mentorship.
Your Drury Fusion launches in Fall 2019 and is the result of two years
of work by more than 100 Drury faculty members following an in-depth
study of what prospective students want in a college education. Its
distinctive design moves past single majors and narrow areas of study,
challenging students to become creative problem-solvers in a highly
supportive, yet intellectually rigorous environment.
It combines three components:
Career & Life Credentials
Your Drury Fusion blends academic and pragmatic experience, ensuring
students earn credentials beyond majors or minors, in areas of both
intellectual and professional interest. Students are guaranteed to earn
credentials from both areas.
To accomplish this, Drury introduces themed certificates that cross
intellectual boundaries and challenge students to apply what they’ve
learned. Each certificate is 12 credit hours, consisting of three
hands-on courses and a capstone project. Students in professionally
oriented majors will earn additional majors, minors, and certificates in
areas of interest that are more purely academic in nature. Likewise,
students majoring in more purely academic fields earn additional majors,
minors, and certificates in professional fields.
Real-World Experience
Your Drury Fusion guarantees students graduate with at least three
hands-on experiences that give them the opportunity to solve real-world
challenges. This includes independent and team projects, research,
service, and more.
Students themselves design these projects under the guidance of faculty,
and they’ll be able to apply for grants to fund them. The projects
become part of a portfolio students can use to market themselves with
employers or graduate and professional schools.
Life-Changing Mentorship
Each student is assigned their own mentoring squad through the new
Compass Center. Even before arrival, students are matched with a team of
individuals who serve as their life and career coaches during their time
at Drury.
The Compass Center will work with students in three areas: academic
advising, career planning, and a learning center with tutors, writing
coaches and peer mentors.
The program launch comes as Drury bucks national enrollment trends.
While many small, private colleges are experiencing declines, Drury’s
undergraduate enrollment has increased 13 percent over three years.
More: www.Drury.edu/yourdruryfusion.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005089/en/