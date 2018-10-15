Drury University : Seeks to Disrupt Higher Education with Innovative New Curriculum

Drury University unveils an innovative new academic curriculum that goes beyond the typical college education by fusing academic and professional learning with valuable real-world experience and life-changing mentorship.

Your Drury Fusion launches in Fall 2019 and is the result of two years of work by more than 100 Drury faculty members following an in-depth study of what prospective students want in a college education. Its distinctive design moves past single majors and narrow areas of study, challenging students to become creative problem-solvers in a highly supportive, yet intellectually rigorous environment.

It combines three components:

Career & Life Credentials

Your Drury Fusion blends academic and pragmatic experience, ensuring students earn credentials beyond majors or minors, in areas of both intellectual and professional interest. Students are guaranteed to earn credentials from both areas.

To accomplish this, Drury introduces themed certificates that cross intellectual boundaries and challenge students to apply what they’ve learned. Each certificate is 12 credit hours, consisting of three hands-on courses and a capstone project. Students in professionally oriented majors will earn additional majors, minors, and certificates in areas of interest that are more purely academic in nature. Likewise, students majoring in more purely academic fields earn additional majors, minors, and certificates in professional fields.

Real-World Experience

Your Drury Fusion guarantees students graduate with at least three hands-on experiences that give them the opportunity to solve real-world challenges. This includes independent and team projects, research, service, and more.

Students themselves design these projects under the guidance of faculty, and they’ll be able to apply for grants to fund them. The projects become part of a portfolio students can use to market themselves with employers or graduate and professional schools.

Life-Changing Mentorship

Each student is assigned their own mentoring squad through the new Compass Center. Even before arrival, students are matched with a team of individuals who serve as their life and career coaches during their time at Drury.

The Compass Center will work with students in three areas: academic advising, career planning, and a learning center with tutors, writing coaches and peer mentors.

The program launch comes as Drury bucks national enrollment trends. While many small, private colleges are experiencing declines, Drury’s undergraduate enrollment has increased 13 percent over three years.

More: www.Drury.edu/yourdruryfusion.

