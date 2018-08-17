Log in
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

08/17/2018 | 09:03am EDT

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for dry age-related macular degeneration. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat dry age-related macular degeneration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005192/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for dry age-related macular de ...

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for dry age-related macular degeneration, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Dry age-related macular degeneration: Market overview

Dry age-related macular degeneration starts with one eye, and afterward, it develops in both the eyes. It causes blurred vision and reduction in central vision due to thinning of the macula. Dry AMD, if not treated, may cause further deterioration of vision as it affects the ability to read, drive, and to recognize faces. The major factors that can increase the risk of getting dry AMD include, age over 65, family history, smoking, obesity, and persons affected by cardiovascular disease. Complications due to dry AMD can progress to a more advanced stage of AMD, that is, wet AMD, which can result in rapid loss of vision if it is untreated.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “AMD is the leading cause for permanent impairment of vision in people aged above 65 years and older. The dry form of AMD is found to be more common than wet AMD, as dry AMD accounts for 70% to 90% of cases seen in AMD. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1.8 million people aged more than 40 years are affected by AMD annually in the US.”

Dry age-related macular degeneration: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the dry age-related macular degeneration market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy, and monotherapy/ combination therapy), RoA (intravitreal, oral, subretinal, topical, and subcutaneous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, stem cell, peptide, gene, monoclonal antibody, oligonucleotide, and biological), targets (beta-catenin, casein kinase 1 alpha, cyclooxygenase-2, and ornithine decarboxylase), MoA (beta-catenin inhibitor, casein kinase 1 alpha agonist, cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitor, immunosuppressant, and ornithine decarboxylase inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, and Belgium) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 30% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration are small molecules. Small molecules are chemically manufactured active substances that can enter cells easily.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

  • Drugs under development
  • Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

  • Therapies employed
  • RoA
  • Therapeutic modality
  • Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

  • Recruitment status
  • Gender
  • Age

Key Companies

  • Type of players
  • Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
