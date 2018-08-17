Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the
drug pipeline for dry
age-related macular degeneration. The report includes a detailed
analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the
defined data collection period to treat dry age-related macular
degeneration.
This report by Technavio
presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory
framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key
companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of
the market.
Dry age-related macular degeneration: Market
overview
Dry age-related macular degeneration starts with one eye, and afterward,
it develops in both the eyes. It causes blurred vision and reduction in
central vision due to thinning of the macula. Dry AMD, if not treated,
may cause further deterioration of vision as it affects the ability to
read, drive, and to recognize faces. The major factors that can increase
the risk of getting dry AMD include, age over 65, family history,
smoking, obesity, and persons affected by cardiovascular disease.
Complications due to dry AMD can progress to a more advanced stage of
AMD, that is, wet AMD, which can result in rapid loss of vision if it is
untreated.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “AMD is
the leading cause for permanent impairment of vision in people aged
above 65 years and older. The dry form of AMD is found to be more common
than wet AMD, as dry AMD accounts for 70% to 90% of cases seen in AMD.
As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1.8
million people aged more than 40 years are affected by AMD annually in
the US.”
Dry age-related macular degeneration:
Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the dry age-related macular
degeneration market based on therapies employed (monotherapy,
combination therapy, and monotherapy/ combination therapy), RoA
(intravitreal, oral, subretinal, topical, and subcutaneous), therapeutic
modality (small molecule, stem cell, peptide, gene, monoclonal antibody,
oligonucleotide, and biological), targets (beta-catenin, casein kinase 1
alpha, cyclooxygenase-2, and ornithine decarboxylase), MoA (beta-catenin
inhibitor, casein kinase 1 alpha agonist, cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitor,
immunosuppressant, and ornithine decarboxylase inhibitor), geographical
segmentation (US, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, and Belgium)
and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet
recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Based on therapeutic modality, around 30% of the molecules that are
being investigated for the treatment of dry age-related macular
degeneration are small molecules. Small molecules are chemically
manufactured active substances that can enter cells easily.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
