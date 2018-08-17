Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for dry age-related macular degeneration. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat dry age-related macular degeneration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005192/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for dry age-related macular degeneration, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Dry age-related macular degeneration: Market overview

Dry age-related macular degeneration starts with one eye, and afterward, it develops in both the eyes. It causes blurred vision and reduction in central vision due to thinning of the macula. Dry AMD, if not treated, may cause further deterioration of vision as it affects the ability to read, drive, and to recognize faces. The major factors that can increase the risk of getting dry AMD include, age over 65, family history, smoking, obesity, and persons affected by cardiovascular disease. Complications due to dry AMD can progress to a more advanced stage of AMD, that is, wet AMD, which can result in rapid loss of vision if it is untreated.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “AMD is the leading cause for permanent impairment of vision in people aged above 65 years and older. The dry form of AMD is found to be more common than wet AMD, as dry AMD accounts for 70% to 90% of cases seen in AMD. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1.8 million people aged more than 40 years are affected by AMD annually in the US.”

Dry age-related macular degeneration: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the dry age-related macular degeneration market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy, and monotherapy/ combination therapy), RoA (intravitreal, oral, subretinal, topical, and subcutaneous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, stem cell, peptide, gene, monoclonal antibody, oligonucleotide, and biological), targets (beta-catenin, casein kinase 1 alpha, cyclooxygenase-2, and ornithine decarboxylase), MoA (beta-catenin inhibitor, casein kinase 1 alpha agonist, cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitor, immunosuppressant, and ornithine decarboxylase inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, and Belgium) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 30% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration are small molecules. Small molecules are chemically manufactured active substances that can enter cells easily.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

