Dstillery Announces Audience Studio to Help Agencies Create, Explore, and Activate Custom Audiences

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dstillery , the leading applied data science company serving the marketing & advertising industry, today announced Audience Studio , a platform that helps agencies create, explore, and activate custom audiences. The launch comes after a private beta test with leading agencies.



The rise of digital media has introduced efficiency and a wide variety of data options to the advertising industry, yet 73% of agencies and marketers feel that getting better insights from data is still a challenge in programmatic advertising. Audience Studio solves this problem by giving agencies simple to understand -- and occasionally unexpected -- insights about a brand’s customers and prospects.

“Audience Studio has been developed to help agencies make sense of overwhelming amounts of data and turn it into actionable insights for their clients,” said Taejin In , VP of Product Management at Dstillery. “With this product, media planners and traders will be able explore the various dimensions of their target audience and create insights-driven audience strategies for their brand clients.”

In Audience Studio, users can also onboard first-party and third-party data to create custom audiences, explore physical and behavioral attributes, and activate in Dstillery’s DSP or the agency’s preferred DSP.

Key benefits include:

Clear insights to drive data-driven planning and mid-campaign optimizations

Better understanding of current and potential customers through behavioral, physical, and demographic attributes

Limitless custom audience creation capabilities to match precise targeting criteria

Quicker media activation of custom audiences with leading technology partner platforms such as Adobe, AppNexus, LiveRamp, Tremor Video DSP, and The Trade Desk

To learn more, contact Dstillery at contact@dstillery.com or sign up for a free demo of Audience Studio.

About Dstillery

Dstillery is the marketing & advertising industry's leading applied data science company, helping Fortune 500 companies and brands unlock their growth potential by finding and targeting their highest value prospective customers.

Since 2008, Dstillery’s team of data scientists and engineers has earned the industry's top distinctions for brand safety, machine learning innovation and high performance media activation. We deliver actionable consumer insights from our reference data set of over 300 million anonymous US online and offline behavioral profiles that are updated on a daily basis, driving the full spectrum of marketing research and media business objectives. That’s why marquee brands in Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech use Dstillery’s platform to access insights, data and activation solutions to create more meaningful consumer touch points across multiple channels.

To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on Twitter @Dstillery .

