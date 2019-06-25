Log in
DuPont de Nemours : Current report filing

06/25/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

June 25, 2019

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-38196

81-1224539

(State or other jurisdiction of

(Commission file number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

incorporation)

974 Centre Road, Wilmington, DE 19805

(302) 774-1000

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

DD

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 25, 2019, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As of the close of business on April 26, 2019, the record date for the Annual Meeting, (the "Record Date"), 2,246,370,461 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, were outstanding and entitled to vote. A total of 1,966,533,306 shares of common stock were voted in person or by proxy, representing 87.54 percent of the shares entitled to be voted. The following are the final voting results on the matters considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting, all of which are described in the Company's 2019 Proxy Statement. On June 1, 2019, the Company completed a 1-for-3 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split"), the final voting results below reflect pre-Reverse Stock Split shares since the Record Date preceded the Reverse Stock Split.

Agenda Item 1-Electionof Directors. The Company's stockholders elected the following 12 nominees to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified.

Director

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

Edward D. Breen

1,603,106,529

21,507,272

8,730,464

333,189,041

Ruby R. Chandy

1,612,423,930

12,154,227

8,766,108

333,189,041

Franklin K. Clyburn, Jr.

1,610,693,486

13,193,327

9,457,452

333,189,041

Terrence R. Curtin

1,610,972,823

12,941,888

9,429,554

333,189,041

Alexander M. Cutler

1,556,918,624

66,728,838

9,696,803

333,189,041

C. Marc Doyle

1,611,963,043

12,332,121

9,049,101

333,189,041

Eleuthère I. du Pont

1,610,451,592

14,141,161

8,751,512

333,189,041

Rajiv L. Gupta

1,608,066,058

16,126,332

9,151,875

333,189,041

Luther C. Kissam

1,609,714,155

14,111,154

9,518,956

333,189,041

Frederick M. Lowery

1,612,590,366

11,311,517

9,442,382

333,189,041

Raymond J. Milchovich

1,609,929,545

13,906,740

9,507,980

333,189,041

Steven M. Sterin

1,612,202,304

11,684,839

9,457,122

333,189,041

Agenda Item 2-AdvisoryVote on Executive Compensation. The Company's stockholders approved, by advisory vote, the compensation of its named executive officers.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

1,516,982,899

104,407,571

11,953,795

333,189,041

Agenda Item 3-Ratificationof the Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

1,919,305,131

37,373,345

9,854,830

0

Agenda Item 4-StockholderProposal on Right to Act by Written Consent.The Company's stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding the right of stockholders to act by written consent.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

763,669,891

855,346,093

14,328,281

333,189,041

Agenda Item 5-StockholderProposal on Preparation of an Executive Compensation Report.The Company's stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding a request for a report regarding executive compensation.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

107,623,637

1,500,295,826

25,424,802

333,189,041

Agenda Item 6-StockholderProposal on Preparation of a Report on Climate Change Induced Flooding and Public Health.The Company's stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding a request for a report on climate-induced flooding and public health.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

111,903,594

1,487,688,889

33,751,782

333,189,041

Agenda Item 7-StockholderProposal on Preparation of a Report on Plastic Pollution.The Company's stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding a request for an annual report on plastic pollution.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

107,773,350

1,491,783,148

33,787,767

333,189,041

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

Registrant

Date: June 25, 2019

By:

/s/ Michael G. Goss

Name:

Michael G. Goss

Title:

Vice President and Controller

Disclaimer

DuPont de Nemours Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 22:55:05 UTC
