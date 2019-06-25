|
DuPont de Nemours : Current report filing
06/25/2019
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 25, 2019
June 25, 2019
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
|
974 Centre Road, Wilmington, DE 19805
|
|
|
(302) 774-1000
|
|
|
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On June 25, 2019, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As of the close of business on April 26, 2019, the record date for the Annual Meeting, (the "Record Date"), 2,246,370,461 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, were outstanding and entitled to vote. A total of 1,966,533,306 shares of common stock were voted in person or by proxy, representing 87.54 percent of the shares entitled to be voted. The following are the final voting results on the matters considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting, all of which are described in the Company's 2019 Proxy Statement. On June 1, 2019, the Company completed a 1-for-3 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split"), the final voting results below reflect pre-Reverse Stock Split shares since the Record Date preceded the Reverse Stock Split.
Agenda Item 1-Electionof Directors. The Company's stockholders elected the following 12 nominees to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified.
|
Director
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
Edward D. Breen
|
|
1,603,106,529
|
|
21,507,272
|
|
8,730,464
|
|
333,189,041
|
Ruby R. Chandy
|
1,612,423,930
|
12,154,227
|
8,766,108
|
333,189,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
Franklin K. Clyburn, Jr.
|
|
1,610,693,486
|
|
13,193,327
|
|
9,457,452
|
|
333,189,041
|
Terrence R. Curtin
|
1,610,972,823
|
12,941,888
|
9,429,554
|
333,189,041
|
Alexander M. Cutler
|
|
1,556,918,624
|
|
66,728,838
|
|
9,696,803
|
|
333,189,041
|
C. Marc Doyle
|
1,611,963,043
|
12,332,121
|
9,049,101
|
333,189,041
|
Eleuthère I. du Pont
|
|
1,610,451,592
|
|
14,141,161
|
|
8,751,512
|
|
333,189,041
|
Rajiv L. Gupta
|
1,608,066,058
|
16,126,332
|
9,151,875
|
333,189,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luther C. Kissam
|
|
1,609,714,155
|
|
14,111,154
|
|
9,518,956
|
|
333,189,041
|
Frederick M. Lowery
|
1,612,590,366
|
11,311,517
|
9,442,382
|
333,189,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raymond J. Milchovich
|
|
1,609,929,545
|
|
13,906,740
|
|
9,507,980
|
|
333,189,041
|
Steven M. Sterin
|
1,612,202,304
|
11,684,839
|
9,457,122
|
333,189,041
Agenda Item 2-AdvisoryVote on Executive Compensation. The Company's stockholders approved, by advisory vote, the compensation of its named executive officers.
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
1,516,982,899
|
|
104,407,571
|
|
11,953,795
|
|
333,189,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 3-Ratificationof the Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019.
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
1,919,305,131
|
|
37,373,345
|
|
9,854,830
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 4-StockholderProposal on Right to Act by Written Consent.The Company's stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding the right of stockholders to act by written consent.
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
763,669,891
|
|
855,346,093
|
|
14,328,281
|
|
333,189,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 5-StockholderProposal on Preparation of an Executive Compensation Report.The Company's stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding a request for a report regarding executive compensation.
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
107,623,637
|
|
1,500,295,826
|
|
25,424,802
|
|
333,189,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agenda Item 6-StockholderProposal on Preparation of a Report on Climate Change Induced Flooding and Public Health.The Company's stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding a request for a report on climate-induced flooding and public health.
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
111,903,594
|
|
1,487,688,889
|
|
33,751,782
|
|
333,189,041
Agenda Item 7-StockholderProposal on Preparation of a Report on Plastic Pollution.The Company's stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding a request for an annual report on plastic pollution.
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
|
107,773,350
|
|
1,491,783,148
|
|
33,787,767
|
|
333,189,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
|
|
Registrant
|
|
Date: June 25, 2019
|
By:
|
/s/ Michael G. Goss
|
|
|
|
|
Name:
|
Michael G. Goss
|
|
Title:
|
Vice President and Controller
|
|