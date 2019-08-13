Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DuPont de Nemours : Partners with Habitat for Humanity International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:32am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2019 - DuPont, a global science and innovation leader, today announces a new corporate partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. The partnership enables DuPont to support Habitat for Humanity home building projects with donations of energy-efficient building products while also providing employees with meaningful volunteer opportunities.

Continuing a legacy of impact started by our Performance Building Solutions business many years ago, donated products such as Styrofoam™ Brand insulation, DuPont Weathermate™ Homewrap and Great Stuff™ Insulating Foam Sealant have become worksite staples at Habitat builds across North America. These products provide increased thermal, air and moisture protection, which lowers energy bills and creates more comfortable and safer living conditions for people around the world.

'Providing safe, affordable shelter is critical to many communities across the globe and we are proud to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity International to help them build efficient, sustainable homes,' said Patrick McCrummen, DuPont's Global Community Impact Leader. 'What's also special about this partnership is that it offers volunteer opportunities for our employees to make a meaningful difference in people's lives in their local communities.'

The company also actively supports major Habitat programs like the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project and the annual Home Builders Blitz.

'By partnering with DuPont, Habitat can better address the worldwide need for decent, affordable homes,' said Julie Davis, vice president for corporate and cause marketing. 'Our goal is to provide peace of mind for homeowners through better, more efficient designs, and partnerships like this one help us accomplish that.'

To learn more about the organizations providing crucial support through donated products, visit https://www.habitat.org/support/gifts-in-kind.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE:DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

08/13/19

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

For further information contact:

Wendy Rosen
+1-650-284-6429
Wendy.Rosen@dupont.com

Disclaimer

DuPont de Nemours Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 14:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:00aDUKE ENERGY : grants $205,000 to seven projects to eliminate blight, drive redevelopment and job growth in Greater Cincinnati's urban cores
PR
11:00aUNCF Orlando to host 12th Annual 5K Walk for Education Celebrating 75 Years
GL
10:57aMEGGITT : Dividend related dates
PU
10:57aA CLEANER TAKE ON AN AMERICAN CLASSIC : Lemonade
PU
10:57aCYBERSECURITY FOR FEDERAL NETWORKS : It All Starts with Visibility
PU
10:57aMANNING AND NAPIER : & NAPIER, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:56aNew Orleans symposium on reducing the life expectancy gap addresses strategies to improve health and well-being
GL
10:56aIMAC's BioFirma Subsidiary Announces Registered Status with U.S. Food and Drug Administration
GL
10:55aROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF
GL
10:54aU.S. to delay China tariffs on some products, including laptops, cell phones
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group