DuPont de Nemours : Partners with Habitat for Humanity International

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2019 - DuPont, a global science and innovation leader, today announces a new corporate partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. The partnership enables DuPont to support Habitat for Humanity home building projects with donations of energy-efficient building products while also providing employees with meaningful volunteer opportunities.

Continuing a legacy of impact started by our Performance Building Solutions business many years ago, donated products such as Styrofoam™ Brand insulation, DuPont Weathermate™ Homewrap and Great Stuff™ Insulating Foam Sealant have become worksite staples at Habitat builds across North America. These products provide increased thermal, air and moisture protection, which lowers energy bills and creates more comfortable and safer living conditions for people around the world.

'Providing safe, affordable shelter is critical to many communities across the globe and we are proud to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity International to help them build efficient, sustainable homes,' said Patrick McCrummen, DuPont's Global Community Impact Leader. 'What's also special about this partnership is that it offers volunteer opportunities for our employees to make a meaningful difference in people's lives in their local communities.'

The company also actively supports major Habitat programs like the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project and the annual Home Builders Blitz.

'By partnering with DuPont, Habitat can better address the worldwide need for decent, affordable homes,' said Julie Davis, vice president for corporate and cause marketing. 'Our goal is to provide peace of mind for homeowners through better, more efficient designs, and partnerships like this one help us accomplish that.'

To learn more about the organizations providing crucial support through donated products, visit https://www.habitat.org/support/gifts-in-kind.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE:DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com.

08/13/19

