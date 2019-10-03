DuPont de Nemours : to Acquire Membrane Business from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2019 - DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the Memcor® business including ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
