DuPont de Nemours : to Acquire Membrane Business from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp

10/03/2019 | 07:31am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2019 - DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the Memcor® business including ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer

DuPont de Nemours Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 11:30:00 UTC
