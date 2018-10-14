Dubai Becomes World’s First City to Enable Investors Start Business from Remote Locations

In another world’s first, investors globally will now be able to start
their business in Dubai without having to be in the UAE, following an
agreement between Dubai
Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), an agency of the Dubai
Economic Development (DED) in Dubai, and the US-based Alliance Business
Centres Network (ABCN).
The partnership will enable investors overseas to use a network of 650
business centers in 45 countries to start a business in Dubai.
Through the agreement, Dubai
FDI seeks to attract international companies to Dubai and enable
them grow and expand their business by leveraging a full range of
professional services provided by ABCN. The partnership comes at a time
when global investors and major multinationals are looking to capitalise
on the prospects in Dubai, including its vibrant lifestyle, facilities,
cultural diversity and openness, in addition to the highly competitive
business environment.
The largest global network of serviced offices, ABCN is also one of the
leading providers of investor and corporate services for more than
50,000 clients and manages 15 million square-foot of serviced offices
worldwide. ABCN operates its businesses in the Middle East, Africa and
Russia through its Dubai headquarters.
The business centres network will particularly cover GCC countries such
as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, in view of the close relationship
between these countries and Dubai and the importance accorded to
regional co-operation in the vision and directives of the UAE
leadership, said Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI.
Sherif Kamel, Regional President, ABCN in RMEA said the ABCN service
centres worldwide are capable of offering solutions and information on
the various economic sectors in Dubai, in addition to facilitating
constant communication and follow-up to ensure uninterrupted processes.
The agreement seeks to build on the growing global interest in Dubai and
the UAE as an increasing number of multinationals are attracted by the
political and economic stability, rapid economic growth, efficient and
fast-growing capital markets in the UAE. The ambitious infrastructure
projects Dubai has launched ahead of the Expo 2020 and the whole new
world of opportunities the emirate has opened for world-class expertise,
entrepreneurial excellence, and innovation are expected to accelerate
investment inflows into the emirate.
