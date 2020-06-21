Dubai Electricity and Water Authority : Al Namoos service supports DEWA's efforts to make Dubai a global hub for investments

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) works in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to encourage investments. It strives to remove all obstacles to ensure investor success, maintain Dubai's position as an investment hub and a land of opportunities and achievements. DEWA has launched many innovative programmes and initiatives that facilitate business and ensure its continuity according to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability, and availability. This enhances its leadership and excellence.

DEWA launched Al Namoos service in 2014 for consultants and contractors, to boost Dubai's economy and its commitment to build strategic partnerships with public and private organisations, locally and globally. DEWA has reduced the time to complete the one-step process for new connections for commercial and industrial customers to 5 days. DEWA also continues to waive security deposits and new connection charges for connections of up to 150kW. This step is part of the facilitation DEWA provides for industrial and commercial projects. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has the shortest time in the world to get electricity according to the World Bank's report, which has set a measure of 18 days to get 100% in the time indicator for Getting Electricity.

Al Namoos is the result of a strong collaboration DEWA has with its consultants and contractors, including providing a positive work environment that encourages innovation, development and recommendations for continuous improvements, according to the highest international standards and practices; and has enhanced the UAE's global competitiveness. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has maintained its first global ranking, for the third consecutive year, with scores of 100% in all Getting Electricity indicators in the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 report. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA is committed to encouraging cooperation and integration between the public and private sector for the benefit of all. Successful partnerships do not aim for individual accomplishments but seek to achieve collective success that promote the happiness of individuals and society as a whole. This can only be achieved through a stimulating environment that encourages such cooperation and the determination to succeed through collaboration and joint work.

'We are guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who once said, 'We are here to enable investors to succeed in their endeavours. If they fail we will fail with them, and if they succeed, we will flourish with them.' DEWA provides substantial and equal investment opportunities for all according to the highest standards of transparency within robust strategic relations. DEWA believes in the importance of these successful partnerships in achieving excellence and continuous business development, positioning it among the most outstanding organisations worldwide, and surpassing major utilities in Europe and the USA,' said Al Tayer.

DEWA has received 6,124 requests for electricity connection through Al Namoos service, since launching the service and until the end of April 2020. DEWA highlighted its keenness to meet all usual requirements as per the highest standards of quality and speed, while taking all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of stakeholders. This supports national efforts to curb the outbreak of Covid-19.

DEWA urged all suppliers, contractors, and subcontractors to check their employees before visiting DEWA's premises; in case they have flu symptoms, high temperature, respiratory problems or travelled recently. DEWA urged drivers and their companions to wear masks and gloves, follow all preventative measures, and ensure the number of passengers on each bus does not exceed 20 people.

Contractors and suppliers can submit any enquiries, requests, and complete other transactions through DEWA's website and smart app. They can also contact the technical consulting offices by phone: 04-3229999 or by email: dp.enquiries@dewa.gov.ae