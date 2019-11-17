Log in
Dubai Future Accelerators : to Pick New Cohort of Innovative Startups to Address Global Challenges

11/17/2019 | 12:40pm EST

  • Cohort 7 to commence exploring future-focused solutions; applications open until November 30, 2019
  • Program addresses government-identified challenges across key sectors

Dubai Future Accelerators (DFA), an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and the Government of Dubai, is once again scouting new talent from among the world’s most innovative startups and scale-ups to join its flagship program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191117005057/en/

Dubai Future Accelerators convened participants to brainstorm innovative solutions at Cohort 6 (Photo: AETOSWire)

Dubai Future Accelerators convened participants to brainstorm innovative solutions at Cohort 6 (Photo: AETOSWire)

DFA is set up as a business development and market-entry accelerator based on specific demands identified by its partners. Startups and scale-ups offering software or product-solutions that meet partners’ requirements are invited to submit their applications until November 30, 2019.

Cohort 7 will invite startups to experiment with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) to brainstorm innovative solutions to the likely challenges facing cities of the future in key industries, such as healthcare, transportation, and safety and security.

With DFA facilitating collaborations, the companies will work hand in hand with government entities to address their industry-specific issues. Participating government partners will include Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Police and Etisalat Digital.

The launch of this year’s edition follows the success of six earlier cohorts that synergized 13 government entities and 219 startups on 97 challenges. Furthermore, 71 percent of these startups have signed agreements with their partner entities to test their solutions through pilot projects or implement them within their organizations.

Dubai Future Accelerators is an intensive nine-week program that forges partnerships with government entities and private sector organizations from Dubai with startups, scale-ups and innovative SMEs from around the world to co-create transformational solutions. It offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to use the city as a test bed for their avant-garde prototypes.

Companies selected to join our 7th cohort get invited to an in-residence program where participants will benefit from direct access to senior decision makers, access to a coworking space, paid roundtrip airfare to Dubai and paid accommodation for the duration of their participation in the mentorship program. Furthermore, DFA does not take any equity in the participating startups.

Interested startups that are keen to participate in the global challenge and shape solutions for the future can register now at https://dubaifutureaccelerators.com/en/

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
