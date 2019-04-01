Dubai Health Investment Guide: Investors from the United Kingdom Now Have a Clear Pathway for Health Investment in Dubai

The Dubai Health Authority has released the Dubai Health Investment
Guide 2019 which aims to provide foreign investors with information on
investment priorities and gaps as well as mapping of the journey for
health investments, key developments in the health sector and to
highlight the drivers that underpin investment and growth in the health
sector in Dubai.
“Dubai has achieved a number of qualitative accomplishments in the
development of its health care system due to the availability of
infrastructure resources, the human resources potential, and the
ambitious plans to improve the health care sector in the Emirate. Our
aim is to attract investments that benefit the emirate and the community
via an investment strategy in the health sector in line with the
emirate’s aspirations to provide a healthy global model that also meets
with the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021.” Sheikh Maktoum bin
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai
With its USD 22.4 billion of bilateral trade in 2017 and more than USD
912 million of foreign direct investment, the United Kingdom is an
important and strategic partner to the UAE. In 2018, more than 120,000
UK nationals were living in the UAE and more than 5,000 British
companies were operating in the country, including multinationals such
as Standard Chartered, HSBC, BP, Shell, Rolls Royce, etc. Healthcare
providers from the United Kingdom also play an important role in the
UAE’s healthcare environment with facilities such as King’s College
Hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital, Imperial College London Diabetes
Centre, among others.
“We have developed the Dubai Health Investment Guide 2018-25, with an
aim to provide investors and private sector providers with comprehensive
information that will provide them with insights on investment
opportunities and clarity on the investment process and upcoming
reforms, supporting their investment decisions and thus helping us
address health system gaps and priorities over the coming years.” Dr.
Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Healthcare leader and expert on Investment & PPPs in
Dubai and the UAE
The Investment and PPPs department of the Dubai Health Authority invites
therefore investors from the UK to download the guide, available on
DHA’s website, and to discover investment opportunities in the Emirate
of Dubai.
“UAE represents an excellent investment platform for healthcare
providers wishing to address the local market as well as the broader
Middle-East. UAE’s healthcare market has been increasing rapidly over
the last decade, driven by the Emirate’s strong demographic dynamics, a
high prevalence of chronic diseases, and high percentage healthcare
coverage for its citizens and residents. UAE authorities play an active
role in supporting private healthcare providers wishing to establish a
presence.” Sven Heininger, Director International, Schön Klinik
“The King’s College Hospital expansion journey to the UAE, and
specifically to Dubai, has been a success so far. Our focus on
evidence-based healthcare, world class expertise and extraordinary
patient experience has been instrumental in aligning with the national
agenda of achieving a world-class healthcare system as part of Vision
2021. The response to our value proposition has been overwhelmingly
positive from key stakeholders, employers, payers and patients who
understand the need for private world class clinical care that is
efficient yet patient-centred, in a sophisticated market like Dubai.” Christian
Schuhmacher, CEO, King’s College Hospital London, UAE
Dubai leads the way for private sector participation in healthcare in
the MENA region. The Private Sector healthcare providers in Dubai have
contributed to developing a strong health ecosystem, they account for
over 79% of the utilization for outpatient services, and over 74% of
inpatient services. This is in line with the vision of His Highness
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister
of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is also within the directives of His
Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince
of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.
Increase in demand for quality health services due to Dubai’s rapid
urban development, population growth and influx of medical tourists is
one of biggest challenges facing the Dubai Health Authority.
Key Highlights of the Health Investment Guide:
-
The Health Investment Guide lists the advantages of investing in Dubai
and presents a snapshot of the health system in Dubai with key trends
on patient volumes, growth health infrastructure and health spending
-
Details the drivers underpinning the growth of healthcare demand in
the Emirate of Dubai which includes the growing population, strong and
diversified economy, stable and attractive investment climate, rising
burden of disease and prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in health
tourism among others
-
Provides an overview of health regulations and the health insurance
system which includes upcoming changes and initiatives relevant to
investors
-
Maps the investment journey for different types of facilities
-
Highlights the investment needs and priorities for outpatient care
units and acute inpatient beds for 2018, 2020 and 2025 based on
comprehensive analysis of demand and supply projections across
specialties for the Emirate of Dubai from the Dubai Clinical Services
Capacity Plan 2018-2030
-
Provides details on free zones in Dubai focused on supporting
healthcare and life sciences and key initiatives by DHA to support
health tourism in Dubai, and health innovation through Dubai Future
Accelerators program
About Dubai Health Authority:
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13
issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice
President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an
expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health
sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE
Minister of Finance is the President of the Dubai Health Authority and
His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qutami is the Director General
of the Dubai Health Authority.
The DHA's aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and
integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the
quality of life within the Emirate. The DHA's mission is to transform
Dubai into a leading healthcare destination by fostering innovative and
integrated care models and by enhancing community engagement.
The Investments & PPPs Department at Dubai Health Authority aims to
promote Dubai as a viable and competitive hub for investment in
healthcare, to provide the best service for investors, and to enable
sustainable public-private models in Dubai. Its role is therefore to
support DHA’s objective of providing healthcare in line with global best
practices, fostering innovation in all health-related sectors and of
becoming a medical hub for the region by attracting investors and
encouraging these to contribute to the development of targeted areas.
https://www.dha.gov.ae/en/aboutus/pages/dubai_health_strategy.aspx
