Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dubai airport passenger traffic falls 2.4% in third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 05:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Emirates Airline plane lands at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai

Dubai International, the world's busiest airport for international travelers, reported a 2.4% fall in third-quarter passenger traffic on Thursday.

The airport, home to airlines Emirates and flydubai, said it handled 23.2 million passengers in the three months to Sept. 30. That compares with roughly 22.6 million in the same period a year ago.

In the first nine months of this year, 64.5 million passengers traveled through the airport, 4.5% fewer than the same period last year.

Operator Dubai Airports blamed the year-to-date decline on a 45-day closure of a runway between May and April, and the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX jet since March.

Both Emirates and flydubai have reported lower passenger traffic so far this year.

The amount of cargo handled fell 5.9% in the third quarter to 636,575 tonnes, while the year-to-date figure dropped 4.1% to 1.9 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.14% 354.19 Delayed Quote.11.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50aMost Southeast Asian markets rise on trade deal hopes
RE
06:49aCongo disputes Canadian miner Banro's suspension of operations
RE
06:48aSingapore police investigate Hong Kong protest bar meeting
RE
06:47aSouth African retailer TFG's H1 profits up 3%
RE
06:47aSon of Dalian Wanda's chairman listed as debtor by Chinese court-news website
RE
06:45aAxian, ECP to acquire majority stake in Togo state telco -govt
RE
06:45aBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : Short-run Economic Indicators. Figures as of 7 November 2019
PU
06:42aDelayed U.S. soybean cargo booked under waiver offloads, worries linger
RE
06:40aTrade truce may not be enough to ignite emerging-market currencies - Reuters poll
RE
06:40aJavid woos voters with £20 billion more a year on infrastructure spending
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts
3AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Banks, funds propose shorter trading day in Europe, bourses split
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Earnings Release Q4 FY 2019
5APPLE INC. : AMS launches new Osram bid, courts investors with concessions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group