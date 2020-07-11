Dubai announces new coronavirus economic support worth over $400 million

(Adds details)
DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Dubai has announced a new package
worth 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million) to help the economy
cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the crown
prince of the emirate, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, said on
Twitter on Saturday.
The package is the third announced by Dubai, the
second-largest and second-wealthiest member of the United Arab
Emirates federation. The three packages are worth a total of 6.3
billion dirhams, Sheikh Hamdan said.
The latest intervention includes cancelling certain fines
imposed by the government and the customs department, tax
reimbursements to hotels and restaurants, financial guarantee
refunds to the construction sector and exonerating private
schools from licensing renewal fees.
The Dubai support measures come on top of initiatives
implemented at the federal level, especially by the UAE central
bank, to ease financial and liquidity requirements on lenders
and businesses.
Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital and the largest and wealthiest
member of the seven-member federation, has also introduced its
own stimulus packages.
