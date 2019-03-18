Dubai's Construction Giant Reign Holdings Scoops Major Real Estate Award

Reign Holdings Group Chairman Samir Salya is celebrating after the global firm scooped a major international business award.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005480/en/

Reign Holdings MD Samir Salya (Photo: Business Wire)

His multi-billion-pound construction company has been named as one of the Top Real Estate Companies in the Middle East by Forbes Magazine.

Mr. Salya was presented with the award at a glittering ceremony in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, where the judges said they wanted to celebrate Reign Holdings' ongoing work in the region.

The company has already won plaudits for its residential and commercial real estate development and has plans to invest a further $1 - $1.5billion in Dubai and Europe between now and 2022.

Reign Holdings is currently creating more than 1,500 new residential units in design stage and constructing more than 1,500 residential units globally. Hotels and residential tower accommodations are being built in Jumeriah Village Circle alongside designing development plots at the iconic World Islands and Palm Jumeirah sites.

Mr. Salya, who was named one of the Top 100 Indian leaders in The Arab World in Forbes Middle East’s annual round-up last year, said he was delighted and honored to see Reign Holdings’ achievement recognized publicly and globally.

He said: “We have a long and distinguished history of creating and delivering top quality projects in various regions this recognition by the panel is a testament to the pioneering work that Reign produces to develop unique and innovative concepts.

“Our plans and projections for the next three years are extremely positive, and we are thrilled to see our contribution to Dubai’s continuing growth recognised in this way.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005480/en/