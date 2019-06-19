Log in
Dubai's Damac in pole position to buy Roberto Cavalli - source

06/19/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
The corporate logo of DAMAC, written in English and Arabic, is seen in Dubai

MILAN (Reuters) - Dubai developer Damac is in pole position to buy troubled Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Two other binding offers for the whole group have been submitted by Italy's Diesel-owner OTB and U.S. brand management company Bluestar Alliance, the source said.

Last Friday Cavalli said it had received five offers for the brand.

The company and its private equity owner Clessidra both declined to comment.

Cavalli held a board meeting on Wednesday to examine the bids, though the final decision rests with the bankruptcy court which granted creditor protection to the brand in April.

Damac is already a partner of Cavalli in a real estate project.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

