Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dubai tourism grows marginally in 2018, China tourists up 12 percent - data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 05:55am EST
Tourists visit an ancestral hall in Rucheng

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf tourism hub Dubai had 15.92 million overnight tourist visitors in 2018, up 0.8 percent from 2017, official data showed on Sunday, with tourist numbers from China rose 12 percent.

The number of visitors from Nigeria soared 36 percent.

Dubai, one of seven emirates which make up the United Arab Emirates, has spent billions of dollars trying to attract foreign tourists. It is home of the world's tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa.

India remained Dubai's top overseas market in 2018, with more than 2 million visitors - similar to 2017. In second place were Saudi visitors 1.6 million visitors largely helped by specialised city-wide campaigns for the kingdom's national day.

Britain came in third, while China ranked fourth, but recorded a 12 percent year on year growth to 875,000 visitors. Nigeria posted a 36 percent rise in visitors to 185,000.

China overtook Oman, which along with Pakistan posted a decline in the number of tourists visiting Dubai last year, the statement said.

The UAE relaxed visa rules for Chinese in recent years in a bid to boost tourism.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf leads ECOWAS Observation Mission for Nigeria's 2019 General Elections
PU
05:55aDubai tourism grows marginally in 2018, China tourists up 12 percent - data
RE
03:52aAMF ARAB MONETARY FUND : The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) to Hold a High Level Conference on Fostering Regional Financial Integration through Cross-border Payments - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 24 February 2019
PU
12:16aPhilippine central bank governor Espenilla dies after cancer battle
RE
02/23U.S., China sprint to seal deal ahead of Trump's deadline
RE
02/23NOC NATIONAL OIL : Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas... Prequalification Announcement Provision of Vendors for OCTG Supply
PU
02/23Persimmon practices in government house-funding scheme under fire - source
RE
02/23Southwest CEO says mechanics deserve new contract, but company wants 'flexibility'
RE
02/23EU no closer to Mercosur deal but sees U.S. beef quota fix in weeks
RE
02/23India proposes new e-commerce regulations with focus on data rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China sprint to seal deal ahead of Trump's deadline
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche nearing $5 billion deal to acquire Spark Therapeutics - WS..
3CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : and Airtel Team to Build India's Largest 5G-ready IP Network
4AMAZON.COM : Plane Flying Cargo for Amazon Crashes in Texas -- 2nd Update
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING 767 CARGO JETLINER CRASHES NEAR HOUSTON AIRPORT: FAA

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.