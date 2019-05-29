Log in
Duck Boat Disaster Trial Lawyers Commend U.S. Rep. Carson For Reintroducing Bill To Prevent Tragedies Following Deadly Sinking In Missouri Last July

05/29/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Robert J. Mongeluzzi, and his duck-boat disaster response team, are commending Indiana Congressman Rep. André Carson for reintroducing a bill that would require the nation's duck-boat industry to significantly improve the safety of their WW II-era boats to prevent future catastrophes on waterways and streets.

Mongeluzzi, of Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky (SMBB), who, for nearly a decade, has called for banning the death trap amphibious-landing vehicles built in the 1940s for limited combat use, said, "Rep. Carson deserves credit for his willingness to lead the fight for safety reforms in the House of Representatives. His bill (H.R. 7256) is deeply appreciated by all of our clients, including the extended Coleman and Rose families of Indiana, who he has personally met with and comforted after nine members drowned in last July's Branson, Missouri duck-boat disaster." Mongeluzzi added that "the tourism and duck-boat industry should promote the passage of this bill- you don't help tourism by killing tourists."

Andrew R. Duffy, of SMBB, said, "The Congressman makes a convincing case in his legislation – the House version of Sen. Josh Hawley's Senate bill - for requiring every operator to bring its outdated and dangerous equipment up to the safety standards recommended years ago by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in 2002. These standards would require duck boats to have sufficient reserve buoyancy to remain afloat while flooded and would require the industry to remove their deadly canopies that cage, trap and drown duck boat passengers."

And Jeffrey P. Goodman, of SMBB, added, "Given the deadly history of duck-boat operations, now is the time to put partisan differences aside and pass legislation to force the duck-boat industry to do what the NTSB recommended 17 years ago. It is time to put people, not profits first."

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duck-boat-disaster-trial-lawyers-commend-us-rep-carson-for-reintroducing-bill-to-prevent-tragedies-following-deadly-sinking-in-missouri-last-july-300858736.html

SOURCE SMBB


© PRNewswire 2019
