Duck Creek Technologies Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Insurance Platforms, North America for Fifth Consecutive Time

09/12/2019 | 11:32am EDT

Boston, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Insurance Platforms, North America.” This is the fifth consecutive year in which Duck Creek has been designated a Leader by the research and advisory firm.

The Duck Creek Platform is the technical foundation of solutions for policy administration, rating, billing, claims, data insights, digital engagement, distribution management, and reinsurance management. These tools, easily managed via low-code configuration, are designed to work independently–or as part of a combined approach–to manage all aspects of the P&C insurance lifecycle. All Duck Creek applications can be implemented via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry.

“We are proud to be recognized yet again by Gartner as a Leader in the P&C insurance technology space,” said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek is moving forward aggressively with implementations of Duck Creek OnDemand as the industry continues its rapid shift to SaaS solutions, and this positioning reflects the strength of our offerings and our fast-growing customer base,” Jackowski continued. “Today’s carriers need the right tools to stay ahead of the pace of change in P&C insurance–and the Duck Creek Platform provides the open architecture, robust solution set, and low-code configurability to support forward-thinking insurers now and into the future.”

In Magic Quadrants prior to 2016, the company was listed as Accenture (Duck Creek became an independent company in the summer of 2016 after several years as a subsidiary of Accenture).

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Insurance Platforms, North America, Sham Gill, James Ingham, September 10, 2019. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Property and Casualty Insurance Policy Management Modules, North America.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change–allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617-624-3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (857) 201-5784
sam.shay@duckcreek.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
