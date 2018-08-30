Due Tomorrow: Answers to the ITC’s Aluminum Sheet Questionnaires

Tomorrow is the last day to respond to the International Trade Commission's (ITC) questionnaires for the final phase of its antidumping and countervailing duty investigation of common alloy aluminum sheet from China. NMMA encourages all industry stakeholders that use aluminum sheet to submit answers.

Click here to file a response: https://www.usitc.gov/investigations/701731/2018/common_alloy_aluminum_sheet_china/final.htm

Responding is incredibly important to the case and overturning the 120 percent tariff on aluminum sheet. To assist with this process, NMMA hosted a webinar earlier this month on the ITC's questions and how to answer them accordingly. A recording of the webinar is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZfUJDUg0Ys#action=share

For more information, please contact NMMA Senior Vice President of Government and Legal Affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org or NMMA Director of Federal Affairs, Lance West at lwest@nmma.org.