Due Tomorrow: Answers to the ITC’s Aluminum Sheet Questionnaires
0
08/30/2018 | 04:37am EDT
Tomorrow is the last day to respond to the International Trade Commission's (ITC) questionnaires for the final phase of its antidumping and countervailing duty investigation of common alloy aluminum sheet from China. NMMA encourages all industry stakeholders that use aluminum sheet to submit answers.
Responding is incredibly important to the case and overturning the 120 percent tariff on aluminum sheet. To assist with this process, NMMA hosted a webinar earlier this month on the ITC's questions and how to answer them accordingly. A recording of the webinar is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZfUJDUg0Ys#action=share
For more information, please contact NMMA Senior Vice President of Government and Legal Affairs, Nicole Vasilaros at nvasilaros@nmma.org or NMMA Director of Federal Affairs, Lance West at lwest@nmma.org.
NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:36:26 UTC