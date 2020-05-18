Log in
Due to Overwhelming Popularity, Hostess Adds Iced Lemon CupCakes to Permanent Line-Up of Joy-Filled Treats

05/18/2020 | 10:17am EDT

America’s #1 CupCake Brand Also Introduces Unicorn CupCakes

Hostess Iced Lemon CupCakes are now adding a permanent zest to Hostess Brands’ line of beloved snack cakes thanks to the overwhelming popularity of the treat, which was originally available only during the spring season. Featuring yellow cake packed with tart lemon flavor, Hostess Iced Lemon CupCakes are filled with a sweet, citrus flavored crème and are topped with vibrant yellow icing with, of course, the iconic Hostess squiggle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005507/en/

Hostess Iced Lemon CupCakes (Photo: Business Wire)

Hostess Iced Lemon CupCakes (Photo: Business Wire)

America’s #1 cupcake brand is also offering Unicorn Cupcakes as an everyday item, part of an ongoing commitment to bring moments of joy to the snacking experience. Originally released as a limited edition item, Hostess Unicorn CupCakes are a magical combination of yellow cake with pink and purple decorative specks and a creamy filling. The decadent treats – part of the effervescent and highly sought-after unicorn trend – are topped with teal icing, unicorn-esque sprinkles and a pink squiggle.

“From new taste sensations to vibrant and aesthetic innovations, these two new cupcake offerings echo Hostess’ commitment to bringing happiness to our consumers through snacking,” said Chad Lusk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Hostess Brands. “Now more than ever, it is vital we continue to bring joy to families through our delicious products, and we are proud to continue serving up creative ways for our fans to enjoy a sweet snack.”

Hostess Iced Lemon CupCakes and Unicorn CupCakes are available now in grocery stores nationwide.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies, Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand. For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.


