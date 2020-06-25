Due to reduced airfare prices, inflation preview hits lowest result in June since 2006 June 25, 2020

Airfare prices fell by 26.08% in June - Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil
Affected by the result of airfare prices (-26,08%), June's inflation preview was of 0.02%, the lowest for a month of June since 2006, when the rate was -0.15%. Transportation (-0.71%) accounted for the main negative figure, -0.14 percentage points, in the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15(IPCA-15), released today (25) by the IBGE.
In 12 months, the index reached 1.92%, below the 1.96% relative to the previous 12 months. As a result, IPCA-E (cumulative IPCA-15 for the quarter) stayed at -0.58%, the lowest rate for this indicator since September 1998.
All the areas surveyed recorded a deflation in the prices of airfares, ranging from -34.37% in Belém to -15.85% in Fortaleza. Also in Transportation, fuels (-0.34%) fell for the fourth month in a row. After having recorded -8.51% ein May, gasoline registered a negative change of 0.17%. Diesel (-4.39%) and ethanol also recorded decrease, whereas vehicle, an increase of 0.84%, against -1.21% in May.
In Housing (-0.07%), electricity (-0.48%) recorded the main negative impact (-0.02 p.p.), since the green tariff flag - which means there is no additional charge on electricity bills - will remain in effect until the end of the year.
Among the increases it is worth highlighing the positive impact (0.09 p.p) due to Food and Beverages (0.47%), pushed, mainly, by food at home (0.56%). Other products also stand out: potato (16.84%), meat (1.08%), onion (14.05%) nd pinto beans (9.38%). Recording decrease, tomato (-12.36%), onion (-12.05%) and fruits (-0.80%) stand out.
Food away from home also accelerated from May (0.13%) to June(0.26%), mainly due to the item snacks, which changed from 0.64% to 0.82% over the month.
Four of the 11 areas surveyed registered deflation in June. the highest index was that of the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro (0.27%), mainly due to the rise of food products, such as meats (4.35%) and potato (24.71%). Belém recorded the lowest result (-0.20%), due to the reduced price of airfares (-34.37%).
