Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Due to reduced airfare prices, inflation preview hits lowest result in June since 2006 June 25, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:09am EDT

Airfare prices fell by 26.08% in June - Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Affected by the result of airfare prices (-26,08%), June's inflation preview was of 0.02%, the lowest for a month of June since 2006, when the rate was -0.15%. Transportation (-0.71%) accounted for the main negative figure, -0.14 percentage points, in the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15(IPCA-15), released today (25) by the IBGE.

In 12 months, the index reached 1.92%, below the 1.96% relative to the previous 12 months. As a result, IPCA-E (cumulative IPCA-15 for the quarter) stayed at -0.58%, the lowest rate for this indicator since September 1998.

All the areas surveyed recorded a deflation in the prices of airfares, ranging from -34.37% in Belém to -15.85% in Fortaleza. Also in Transportation, fuels (-0.34%) fell for the fourth month in a row. After having recorded -8.51% ein May, gasoline registered a negative change of 0.17%. Diesel (-4.39%) and ethanol also recorded decrease, whereas vehicle, an increase of 0.84%, against -1.21% in May.

In Housing (-0.07%), electricity (-0.48%) recorded the main negative impact (-0.02 p.p.), since the green tariff flag - which means there is no additional charge on electricity bills - will remain in effect until the end of the year.

Among the increases it is worth highlighing the positive impact (0.09 p.p) due to Food and Beverages (0.47%), pushed, mainly, by food at home (0.56%). Other products also stand out: potato (16.84%), meat (1.08%), onion (14.05%) nd pinto beans (9.38%). Recording decrease, tomato (-12.36%), onion (-12.05%) and fruits (-0.80%) stand out.

Food away from home also accelerated from May (0.13%) to June(0.26%), mainly due to the item snacks, which changed from 0.64% to 0.82% over the month.

Four of the 11 areas surveyed registered deflation in June. the highest index was that of the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro (0.27%), mainly due to the rise of food products, such as meats (4.35%) and potato (24.71%). Belém recorded the lowest result (-0.20%), due to the reduced price of airfares (-34.37%).

Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 15:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:36pARCIMOTO : to Retire All Convertible and Senior Secured Notes
BU
04:34pNEXO : Sets Crypto-Lending Benchmark – Adds BTC and ETH to Earn on Crypto Suite Offering Up To 10% Interest
BU
04:33pAIR CANADA : quietly offers refunds to some passengers with cancelled flights
AQ
04:33pTarget Adding Grocery Items to Pickup and Drive Up Services in U.S.
DJ
04:31pEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 25.06.2020
AQ
04:31pHANSA BIOPHARMA PUBL : receives positive CHMP opinion for Idefirix (imlifidase) for kidney transplant in EU
AQ
04:31pInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Boat and Yacht Transportation Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Recreational Boating to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:31pNOXOPHARM : Reports COVID-19 Trial Program to Commence in Europe
BU
04:29pBAYER : bets on science in bid to prevent future Roundup lawsuits - legal experts
RE
04:26pIBASE TECHNOLOGY : intros AI computing platform
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group