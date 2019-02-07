Duff & Phelps : Expands Forensics, Dispute and Restructuring Capabilities with Acquisition of Forest Partners

Duff & Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes
value for clients, today announced it has acquired Forest Partners, a
leading Spanish independent provider of forensic and litigation support
and restructuring, financial and corporate advisory solutions. Terms of
the transaction were not disclosed.
Since 2007, Forest Partners has supported clients in major disputes in
Spain and Latin America under Spanish and international arbitration
courts, as well as in major refinancing and restructuring processes, as
an insolvency administrator and as an advisor in high-profile
situations. The firm’s more than 50 experienced professionals are based
in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao. Following the acquisition, Vicente
Estrada, Founder of Forest Partners, will lead Duff & Phelps’
Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes practice in Spain,
reporting to Carl Jenkins, Global Head of Governance, Risk,
Investigations and Disputes at Duff & Phelps.
Javier Zoido, Managing Director and Head of Duff & Phelps’ Valuation
Advisory Services practice in Spain, commented: “Forest Partners’ market
leading expertise in forensic litigation support, restructuring and
crisis management greatly enhances our ability to assist clients in
their most complex situations. Their addition to Duff & Phelps expands
our Spanish footprint to bring best-in-class services to our clients in
Spain and globally.”
Vicente Estrada commented: “Both Duff & Phelps and Forest Partners share
the same values of excellence in professionalism, experience and
effectiveness to help clients resolve situations of crisis and conflict.
Becoming part of this esteemed organization provides us with the
opportunity to leverage a global network and resources to continue to
provide added value for our clients. I look forward to offering our
regional expertise to further expand the firm’s forensic, restructuring
and corporate finance services offering in Spain.”
With the acquisition of Forest Partners, Duff & Phelps now has over 100
professionals in Spain.
About Duff & Phelps
Duff & Phelps is the global advisor
that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients in the areas of
valuation, corporate finance, investigations, disputes, cyber security,
compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues.
We work with clients across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets,
operations and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since
2018, our firm has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the
world. For more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com.
