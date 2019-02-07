Duff & Phelps : Expands Forensics, Dispute and Restructuring Capabilities with Acquisition of Forest Partners

Adds team of over 50 professionals to support clients across Spain and Latin America

Duff & Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients, today announced it has acquired Forest Partners, a leading Spanish independent provider of forensic and litigation support and restructuring, financial and corporate advisory solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 2007, Forest Partners has supported clients in major disputes in Spain and Latin America under Spanish and international arbitration courts, as well as in major refinancing and restructuring processes, as an insolvency administrator and as an advisor in high-profile situations. The firm’s more than 50 experienced professionals are based in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao. Following the acquisition, Vicente Estrada, Founder of Forest Partners, will lead Duff & Phelps’ Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes practice in Spain, reporting to Carl Jenkins, Global Head of Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes at Duff & Phelps.

Javier Zoido, Managing Director and Head of Duff & Phelps’ Valuation Advisory Services practice in Spain, commented: “Forest Partners’ market leading expertise in forensic litigation support, restructuring and crisis management greatly enhances our ability to assist clients in their most complex situations. Their addition to Duff & Phelps expands our Spanish footprint to bring best-in-class services to our clients in Spain and globally.”

Vicente Estrada commented: “Both Duff & Phelps and Forest Partners share the same values of excellence in professionalism, experience and effectiveness to help clients resolve situations of crisis and conflict. Becoming part of this esteemed organization provides us with the opportunity to leverage a global network and resources to continue to provide added value for our clients. I look forward to offering our regional expertise to further expand the firm’s forensic, restructuring and corporate finance services offering in Spain.”

With the acquisition of Forest Partners, Duff & Phelps now has over 100 professionals in Spain.

