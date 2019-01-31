Duff & Phelps : Expands Service Offering with Acquisition of Prime Clerk

Duff & Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes
value for clients, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement
to acquire Prime Clerk, a claims and noticing administrator based in New
York. The transaction, terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to
close during the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing
conditions and regulatory approval.
Prime Clerk provides claims administration services through its
proprietary software and industry-leading team. The company’s suite of
services includes case filing preparation, noticing solutions, claims
administration, balloting and tabulation, securities noticing and
balloting, corporate events (including rights offerings, tender
offerings and treatment elections), secure disbursements, strategic
communications and call center support, and case-specific websites.
Prime Clerk was founded in 2013 to bring a technologically advanced,
professional and cost-effective claims management solution to the claims
administration industry. Following the acquisition, Shai Waisman, Chief
Executive Officer of Prime Clerk, will remain in his current position
and head the Prime Clerk business unit of Duff & Phelps. Waisman will
report directly to Jacob Silverman, President of Duff & Phelps.
Noah Gottdiener, Chief Executive Officer of Duff & Phelps, commented:
“Prime Clerk is the undisputed leader in its industry, and I am thrilled
to welcome this talented and accomplished group of professionals to Duff
& Phelps. This acquisition, along with the addition of Kroll last year,
creates a world-class suite of dispute, investigation and claims
administration services for the legal channel. I share Shai’s vision for
building the business, and I am confident that together we can
accelerate growth in this vibrant arena.”
“Prime Clerk has a legacy of delivering superb client service leveraging
the most respected professional staff and unmatched industry technology.
Duff & Phelps has built a global and diversified franchise that helps
clients protect and enhance their value through this shared philosophy.
I am excited to bring our market-leading business into partnership with
this outstanding group of professionals. I look forward to expanding the
services we can offer to our clients and continuing our growth. All of
us at Prime Clerk are excited about this new chapter for our firm,” said
Waisman.
Shary Moalemzadeh, Co-Head of Carlyle Strategic Partners, said, “The
combination of Duff & Phelps and Prime Clerk will benefit current and
prospective clients of both companies. We are pleased with Prime Clerk’s
growth and success during our investment and are excited to be investing
in this transaction and to be a stakeholder in Duff & Phelps going
forward as it adds the Prime Clerk platform to its business. I am
confident the combined company will continue to innovate and be a key
strategic partner to companies throughout the U.S. and globally.”
UBS Investment Bank and Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisors to
Duff & Phelps and provided committed financing in support of the
transaction. Kirkland & Ellis and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
LLP acted as legal advisor to Duff & Phelps and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind,
Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal advisor to Prime Clerk and The
Carlyle Group.
About Duff & Phelps
Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and
maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate
finance, investigations, disputes, cyber security, compliance and
regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. We work with
clients across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations
and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, our firm
has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. For
more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com.
About Prime Clerk
Prime Clerk, a claims and noticing agent founded in 2013 and based in
New York, was established by veteran attorneys and consultants to bring
next generation technology, leading professionalism and reliable service
into a stagnant industry. Prime Clerk delivers tailored, practical and
client-collaborative solutions to claims administration. www.primeclerk.com
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is a global alternative asset manager with
$212 billion of assets under management across 339 investment vehicles
as of September 30, 2018. Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and
create value on behalf of its investors, many of whom are public
pensions. Carlyle invests across four segments – Corporate Private
Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions – in Africa,
Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South
America. Carlyle has expertise in various industries, including:
aerospace, defense & government services, consumer & retail, energy,
financial services, healthcare, industrial, real estate, technology &
business services, telecommunications & media and transportation. The
Carlyle Group employs more than 1,625 people in 31 offices across six
continents. www.carlyle.com
