Duiba : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019

DUIBA GROUP LIMITED

兌吧集团有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1753)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019

At the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Duiba Group Limited (the "Company") held on 9 September 2019, voting on the proposed resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 19 August 2019 was taken by poll.

The total number of shares of the Company (the "Shares") entitling the holders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the EGM was 1,104,862,400 Shares. There were no restrictions on any holders of such Shares casting votes on the Resolution at the EGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the Resolution were as follows: