Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Duiba : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DUIBA GROUP LIMITED

兌吧集团有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1753)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019

At the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Duiba Group Limited (the "Company") held on 9 September 2019, voting on the proposed resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 19 August 2019 was taken by poll.

The total number of shares of the Company (the "Shares") entitling the holders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the EGM was 1,104,862,400 Shares. There were no restrictions on any holders of such Shares casting votes on the Resolution at the EGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the Resolution were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

(a) the declaration and payment of an interim

535,211,880

0

dividend of RMB9 cents per ordinary shares

100%

0%

out of the share premium account of the

Company (the "Interim Dividend") to the

shareholders of the Company whose names

appear on the register of members of the

Company on 17 September 2019 or such other

record date as determined by the directors (the

"Directors") of the Company for determining

the entitlements to the Interim Dividend be and

is hereby approved; and

- 1 -

Number of Votes (%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

ForAgainst

  1. the Directors be and are hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the Directors may at their absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the payment of the Interim Dividend.

As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was approved by the shareholders of the Company.

By order of the Board

Duiba Group Limited

Chen Xiaoliang

Chairman

Hangzhou, PRC, 9 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises Mr. Chen Xiaoliang, Mr. Fang Hua, Mr. Xu Hengfei and Mr. Zhu Jiangbo as executive Directors, Mr. Huang Tao and Mr. Sun Qiang Chang as non-executive Directors and Mr. Kam Wai Man, Dr. Ou-Yang Hui and Dr. Gao Fuping as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Duiba Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 12:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aBNS SPLIT CORP. II : Announces Partial Call for Redemption
AQ
09:04aHUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES : Expands Sustainability Initiatives with Renewable Energy Agreement
BU
09:04aMODERN MEDIA ACQUISITION CORP. : Announces Satisfaction of Minimum Cash Condition
BU
09:04aBANKING SERVICES INDUSTRY : Procurement Intelligence, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge
BU
09:04aECHODYNE : Puts a Spotlight on 3D Security Radar at GSX 2019
BU
09:04aGround-Breaking Single-Cell Transcriptomic Study Using ICELL8® Technology Reveals Homogeneity in Mono- and Multi-Nucleated Adult Cardiomyocytes
BU
09:03aOPTIMIZERX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aEXRO TECHNOLOGIES : Signs First Licensing Agreement with Motorino Electric
AQ
09:03aCLEO : Appoints Industry Veteran Vidya Chadaga as Vice President, Products to Lead Next Phase of Growth
BU
09:03aCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded $9.2 Million Additional Funding from U.S. Army
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3Air France-KLM shares slump on Aigle Azur rescue fears
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group