Duluth Chamber and Aimclear Announce Dates, Keynoters for 9th Annual Zenith Conference

02/06/2020 | 01:02pm EST

DULUTH, Minn., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing professionals from across the Northland will converge on downtown Duluth for the 9th annual Zenith Marketing Conference, happening Thursday, April 23. Zenith Conference has established itself among the premier regional digital marketing conferences. 

The ninth annual Zenith Marketing Conference will take place Thursday, April 23 at the historic Greysolon Ballroom and Zeitgeist Cinema in downtown Duluth. Zenith Conference has grown to become among the premier digital marketing conferences in the upper midwest, hosted by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and Aimclear, a Minnesota-based digital marketing powerhouse that serves iconic national and international brands.

The Duluth Chamber and Aimclear unveiled keynote speakers for the 2020 event - marketing veterans Will Scott, CEO & co-founder of Search Influence, and Brett Tabke, founder & CEO of Pubcon. Scott and Tabke are fixtures on the marketing conference circuit and have been featured speakers or keynoters at many large-scale events. 

In addition to the keynote speakers, Zenith includes numerous local, regional, and national speakers presenting on a wide range of innovative marketing topics. Innovative marketers from Aimclear, including CMO Susan Wenograd and VP of Product & Innovation Michelle Robbins, will impart their knowledge from supporting innovative integrated digital marketing programs worldwide. 

Zenith is crafted to support a wide range of skills among attendees, from beginner and intermediate to more advanced marketing experts. Content is tailored to allow Zenith attendees to select a schedule for the day that can best help them with their immediate and longer term professional objectives. 

Retaining Young Talent in the Region

Proceeds from Zenith Conference help fund Fuse Duluth, a Chamber-led initiative that focuses on retaining college graduates by fostering deeper connections to the local business community. Fuse provides networking, leadership development, and educational opportunities to help local college graduates make an impact here - rather than leaving for other markets.

“Zenith showcases Aimclear’s connection to the community and our ongoing commitment to share our knowledge to empower marketers who promote the brands and important organizations of our region,” said Marty Weintraub, Aimclear founder and creative director. “Through Zenith, marketers hear from A-list speakers and keynoters at conferences that can cost thousands of dollars to attend. At Zenith, they gain the same experience for a fraction of the investment.” 

“We’ve partnered with Aimclear for nearly a decade to build a world-class event that does so much for the community,” said Martha Bremer, the Chamber’s director of Fuse and Leadership Duluth. “Empowering marketers with the latest tools and knowledge helps businesses and organizations compete in a local-global economy. It also promotes business growth and provides exceptional professional development for the region’s marketers. Zenith is the must-attend event of the year for local organizations.” 

Registration for Zenith is open with discounted “early bird” pricing at $149 for members of nonprofits, $149 for members of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, and $199 for non-members. After March 27, prices increase by $100 (nonprofit pricing remains the same until the event). 


About Aimclear

Aimclear® is a 6x Inc. 500/5000 digital marketing agency dominant in audience targeting and customer acquisition. Our differentiator is the Tao of holistic creative brand-builds and integrated psychographic performance marketing attribution. 

As Aimclear also distributes segmented messages to influencers for buzz, links and earned-media, the agency has evolved to be the missing link unifying search, social, PR, influencers and psychographic display. More information is available at http://www.aimclear.com.

Joe Thornton
Aimclear
6123559692
JoeT@aimclear.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
