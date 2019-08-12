Log in
Duluth : Trading Co. Is The One-Stop Shop For Men In Pursuit Of Perfectly Fitting Pants

0
08/12/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

Duluth Trading Co. Introduces Updated Pants Fits to Their Lineup of Work Pants

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For 30 years, Duluth Trading Co. has provided customers with gear and apparel that tackle common wardrobe gripes. Knowing that a preferred fit can be just as essential as gussets and plenty of pockets, today the Wisconsin-based workwear and lifestyle brand introduces new fit options to its men's pants collection: Slim, Standard and Relaxed. To prove the perfect fit awaits, customers who visit one of Duluth Trading's 55 store locations across the U.S. will get access to an exclusive discount when they try on any pair of men's pants in-store between August 12 and August 25, 2019.

All hardworking, now better-fitting, Slim, Standard and Relaxed Fits are available in Duluth's best-selling men's pants styles including DuluthFlex® Fire Hose® Cargo Work Pants, DuluthFlex® Fire Hose® 5-Pocket Pants, DuluthFlex® Ballroom® Khaki Pants and Ballroom® Double Flex Jeans. The newest fit, Slim Fit, sits below the waist, is cut slim through the leg and has a more tailored leg opening. Standard Fit sits just below the waist and is cut straight through the leg. The newly named Relaxed Fit offers the same generous cut Duluth customers have come to know and love: extra rise in the waist for coverage when bending and squatting, a relaxed leg and loose leg openings to fit over work boots.

'So many of our product innovations are based on customer feedback. 'You ask, we answer' is ingrained in our product development approach,' said Ricker Schlecht, Vice President of Product Development and Creative, Duluth Trading. 'We heard loud and clear that our customers want more fit options, so we are now very excited to provide a variety of fit preferences with all the bells and whistles our customers expect from their Duluth Trading pants.'

Duluth Trading's pants offerings range in price from $59.50 to $74.50. For more information and to find the nearest retail store location, visit www.duluthtrading.com.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that convey the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs and 'store like no other' retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our 'No Bull Guarantee' - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

Media Contact:
TURNER PR | (212) 889-1700 | Duluth@turnerpr.com

SOURCE Duluth Trading

Disclaimer

Duluth Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 21:36:08 UTC
