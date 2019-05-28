Log in
Duluth : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 13

05/28/2019 | 08:09am EDT

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) ('Duluth Trading') (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report first quarter 2019 financial results before market on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through June 27, 2019: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10132045
  • Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

Duluth Trading is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10132045 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.

The first quarter 2019 earnings release can be accessed at ir.duluthtrading.com before market on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and 'store like no other' retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our 'No Bull Guarantee' - if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www. duluthtrading.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:Donni Case (310) 622-8224Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Duluth@finprofiles.com

Source: Duluth Trading Company

Disclaimer

Duluth Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 12:08:05 UTC
