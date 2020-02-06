Dune Real Estate Partners Announces Executive Promotions

Dune Real Estate Partners LP (“Dune”), a leading New York-based real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce that Chief Investment Officer Cia Buckley Marakovits has been appointed to the newly created position of President. In this role, Ms. Buckley Marakovits will continue to work alongside CEO Daniel Neidich in the leadership of the business and strategy execution of Dune. In addition, Eric Calder has been promoted to Co-Chief Investment Officer and will share the responsibilities of this position with Ms. Buckley Marakovits.

“Cia and Eric have been key contributors to Dune’s ongoing success, and we look forward to their expanded leadership roles as we continue to position the firm for the future,” said Dan Neidich, Founder and CEO of Dune. “Since joining Dune in 2007, Cia has been an instrumental part of our team, and her promotion to President is a natural progression of the increasing responsibilities she has taken on over the past decade. Along with Cia, Eric has been an integral member of the senior team responsible for originating and evaluating new investment opportunities and executing value creation strategies at Dune, and we are pleased that he will continue to contribute in this well-deserved new leadership role.”

Prior to joining Dune in 2007, Ms. Buckley Marakovits was the President of the U.S. Fund Business for JER Partners, an affiliate of the J.E. Robert Companies. She is a member of the Urban Land Institute where she has been a Trustee as well as a member of the Board of Directors and Treasurer of the ULI Foundation. Ms. Buckley Marakovits is a member of Women Executives in Real Estate and was honored as the WX Woman of the Year in 2011. In addition, she was selected by PERE as one of the Top Ten Women in Real Estate Private Equity in 2012 and received an award recognizing leadership and achievement in capital markets from the Association of Real Estate Women in 2013. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Taubman Centers, Inc., a NYSE listed REIT.

“It is an honor to be named President of Dune, and I am eager to continue working alongside Dan, Eric and the rest of our talented team to build on the firm’s success,” said Ms. Buckley Marakovits.

Before joining Dune in 2010, Mr. Calder was a member of Goldman Sachs' Real Estate Investment Banking Group, where he focused on underwriting and originating commercial real estate loans. Mr. Calder is a member of the Urban Land Institute and a member of its Hotel Development Council, as well as a member of the American Hotel & Lodging Association Investor Roundtable.

“As we initiate investing Fund IV, Dune expects to take advantage of our strong investment pipeline and cycle-tested strategy,” said Mr. Calder. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working closely with Dan, Cia and the other members of the team as we execute on new investment opportunities.”

About Dune Real Estate Partners

Dune Real Estate Partners LP is a New York City-based real estate investment firm currently executing a focused strategy targeting distressed, deep value-add and contrarian investments. Dune manages the Dune Real Estate Funds, which were launched by Mr. Daniel M. Neidich in 2005 and have raised approximately $4 billion of equity capital.

In November 2019, Dune held the final close of its fourth real estate private equity fund, with total investor commitments of over $1.1 billion.

