DunhamTrimmer : to Release Landmark Biostimulants Market Report

Global market intelligence leader in biological products for agriculture confirms May 1 release date for its unprecedented, in-depth Report on Biostimulants

DunhamTrimmer (DT), the Global Leader in Business Intelligence for the Biocontrols and Biostimulants industries, has confirmed the May 1, 2020 release date for its much-anticipated Global Biostimulants Market Report. Spanning nearly 300 pages, the groundbreaking Report was developed to be the authoritative, qualitative and quantitative resource for existing Biostimulant players and investors seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning Biostimulants industry.

Lead author and Managing Partner Manel Cervera says that DunhamTrimmer’s “who’s-who” client list and industry network underscore the unique value of the DT study.

“Any time you have an industry growing as steadily and profitably as Biostimulants, it generates a great deal of interest within the Value Chain and potential investors,” Cervera says. “While the market report space can also become crowded in such circumstances, DunhamTrimmer’s distinct advantage is our insider position and preferred supplier status with the Biostimulants industry.”

Cervera says the DunhamTrimmer team was uniquely positioned to share insights that only deep knowledge of the industry could bring forth. In addition to his 15 years of experience as a global marketer of Biostimulants, Managing Partner Mark Trimmer and Vice President Rick Melnick combine for more than 50 years’ experience in the Biocontrols and Biostimulants industry including trade association leadership positions at both global and regional levels.

“Our client base and extensive network of key contacts helped shape this Report,” Trimmer says. “Our relationships with the individuals and organizations who have been driving the Biostimulant industry granted us discerning perspective on how we have gotten here and where we are going.”

In addition to more than 350 charts and graphs detailing global, regional, and country-specific sales volume, CAGR, and forecasts through 2025–including intersections by Product Type, Application Type, and Crop Group–the DunhamTrimmer Biostimulants Report offers an insider’s view of the Global and Regional Regulatory environment and other Trends and Drivers that will shape the industry in the short- to mid-term. Also included are in-depth analyses of major Product segments, the evolving Biostimulant Business Model, SWOT, and competitive forces and responses in an industry where leading companies are seeking new ways to differentiate to their offerings.

DunhamTrimmer is extending its 10%, pre-publication discount through the end of April.

Interested parties should contact Orders@DunhamTrimmer.com for more details and Report samples.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005835/en/