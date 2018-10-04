Dunkin' : Celebrates Halloween with OREO® this October

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' is once again the perfect place for anyone to enjoy a spell from a busy day to celebrate the Halloween season in the sweetest way. Dunkin's all-treats, no-tricks October menu lets guests, ghosts, witches and wizards of all ages scare up some Halloween joy any time of day with some frightfully fun favorites, including:

Crawling onto Dunkin's Halloween lineup for the second year in a row is the Spider Donut, a creepy, crawly, classic donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a sweet-never-scary eight-legged donut creature, made from a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white or chocolate icing for the eyes.

a creepy, crawly, classic donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a sweet-never-scary eight-legged donut creature, made from a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white or chocolate icing for the eyes. OREO ® is dressing up as Dunkin' for Halloween this year with the OREO® Donut , filled with vanilla buttercreme, topped with chocolate icing, dipped into a crumbled OREO ® cookie topping and drizzled with dark orange icing. For a sweet sip to lift spirits, OREO® Hot Chocolate with the rich flavors of cookies and creme is available as part of Dunkin's selection of hot winter beverages, which also includes Original Hot Chocolate and Dunkaccino®.

is dressing up as Dunkin' for Halloween this year with the , filled with vanilla buttercreme, topped with chocolate icing, dipped into a crumbled OREO cookie topping and drizzled with dark orange icing. For a sweet sip to lift spirits, with the rich flavors of cookies and creme is available as part of Dunkin's selection of hot winter beverages, which also includes Original Hot Chocolate and Dunkaccino®. Finally, donut fans will be howling with delight as Dunkin' is dressing up its classic donuts in the colors of the season, with decorations including orange and purple icing drizzles and sprinkles.

Guests can sink their fangs into the Spider Donut at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide through Halloween. The OREO® Donut and OREO® Hot Chocolate are both available into November.

The spirit of Halloween will be matched by the spirit of giving at Dunkin' restaurants in October, as Dunkin' invites guests to support "Community Cups," an in-store national fundraising program to benefit the Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. Now through October 31, guests who visit a Dunkin' and Dunkin'/Baskin-Robbins multi-brand restaurants can donate $1 to help provide kids whose lives are compromised by hunger or sickness with opportunities to experience joy in their daily lives.

Participants will be given a paper icon showing that they gave joy, to sign and display at the restaurant or take home. As an additional thank you for guests' support, the paper icon also includes a special coupon that can be redeemed for $1 off the purchase of a dozen donuts, which expires December 31, 2018.

The "Community Cups" program supports the Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids who need it most. Since launching in 2006, the Foundation has granted more than $16 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

OREO® is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact

Justin Drake

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-5200

Justin.Drake@dunkinbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-celebrates-halloween-with-oreo-this-october-300724557.html

SOURCE Dunkin'