Durable-Goods Orders Fall--3rd Update

06/26/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

By Sarah Chaney

Orders for long-lasting American goods dropped in May, reflecting weakness extending beyond Boeing Co.'s grounded air jet.

Overall orders for durable goods, manufactured products intended to last at least three years, fell 1.3% in May from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Much of the drop owed to the volatile civilian aircraft and spares component, which was down about 28% in May from a month earlier. Many economists attributed the decline to a grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets in the wake of two recent MAX crashes. While Boeing's challenges appeared to contribute to the weakness in aircraft and spares orders last month, they were far from the only factor.

Boeing booked orders for four 737 MAX jets in April, valued at $260 million by analysts, and it booked no jetliner sales last month. That means much of the month-on-month decline of about $2 billion in aircraft orders must be explained elsewhere, notably a drop in sales of spares.

More broadly, jetliner sales are traditionally light ahead of the biennial air shows in Paris and Farnborough, England, held during the summer.

When excluding the transportation category, orders grew at a 0.3% pace in May.

An underlying business-investment gauge, new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, increased 0.4% from April. Part of the rise in capital spending could reflect payback from April, when companies pulled back sharply on investment.

Though Wednesday's report is broadly positive, other measures of U.S. manufacturing have shown cooling after a robust 2018. The Institute for Supply Management said its measure of factory-sector activity slowed in May. Other Federal Reserve data show manufacturing output has declined since the end of last year, though there was a small pickup in May.

Global economic growth has slowed, as trade tensions between the U.S. and its global partners heightened and central banks around the world tightened financial conditions. These factors could be damping demand for U.S.-made products.

--Doug Cameron contributed to this article.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

