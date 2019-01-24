Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Durable Goods and New Home Sales Likely Delayed -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:15am EST

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods Orders*       Dec      +1.5%   (15)  +0.8% 
          1000  New Home Sales*             Dec       580K   (8)    544K** 
                  -- percent change*        Dec      +6.6%         -8.9%** 
 
*Could be delayed due to government shutdown 
**Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown) 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:35a'Under siege', oil industry mulls raising returns and PR game
RE
10:23aMexico's January Inflation Unaffected by Gasoline Shortages
DJ
10:17aGold Edges Lower as Muted Trading Continues
DJ
10:15aDurable Goods and New Home Sales Likely Delayed -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:09aUgandan firm uses blockchain to trace coffee from farms to stores
RE
10:09aU.S. sanctions on Venezuela would reroute crude, leave refiners short
RE
10:03aFREEPORT MCMORAN : profit misses expectations as copper prices drop
RE
10:00aOil steady as economy concerns offset support from Venezuela turmoil
RE
09:48aAustralia's ANZ bank closes Singapore gold vault
RE
09:25aCOAL : Nigeria's Access Bank sees no need to raise equity raise in Diamond Bank merger
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.