Durable Goods and New Home Sales Likely Delayed -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders* Dec +1.5% (15) +0.8%
1000 New Home Sales* Dec 580K (8) 544K**
-- percent change* Dec +6.6% -8.9%**
*Could be delayed due to government shutdown
**Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown)
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com