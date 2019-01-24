Durable Goods and New Home Sales Likely Delayed -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders* Dec +1.5% (15) +0.8% 1000 New Home Sales* Dec 580K (8) 544K** -- percent change* Dec +6.6% -8.9%** *Could be delayed due to government shutdown **Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown) (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

