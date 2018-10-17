Durabook : Delivers World’s Toughest Semi-Rugged Computer

Durabook, the global brand fully owned by Twinhead International
Corporation, has today introduced the most durable semi-rugged computer
ever created. The Durabook S14I greatly exceeds all existing devices in
its class in both drop height and IP ratings. Built with 8th
generation Intel® CPU and a wide selection of I/O options, the S14I is
ideal for demanding working environments of public safety, government,
military and field service.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006151/en/
Durabook S14I Features Class-Leading Drop Height and IP Ratings along with 8th Generation Intel CPU Power (Photo: Business Wire)
“As the definition of the modern workplace expands, the line between
what is office and what is field are often becoming blended” said Fred
Kao, CEO of Twinhead. “So we are blending the line between what is a
semi-rugged and what is a fully-rugged. Under the form factor of a
traditional semi-rugged laptop, Durabook S14I pushes ruggedness to a
whole new level. S14I is engineered to combine military-grade
durability, field-worker functionality, desktop performance and long
battery life for non-stop use. For today’s challenging and versatile
working environments, Durabook S14I is the best choice. It is truly in a
class of its own.”
EXCEPTIONAL DURABILITY
The Durabook S14I expands the definition of semi-rugged computing to
include a category first 4’ drop rating - a 33% improvement over the
typical semi-rugged computers. The S14I is also the first in its class
to offer an ingress protection rating of 53 (IP53), making it suitable
for use in locations where rain or dust may be a regular occurrence. The
device also support extreme temperatures from -21°C to 60°C.
PREMIUM PERFORMANCE
The Durabook S14I features 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 and i7
Processors options, an Intel® UHD Graphics 620 GPU or an optional
NVIDIA® GeForce GTX1050. The device is equipped with a large 14”, 1000
Nit, 1920 x 1080 Full HD DynaVue display with Stealth and Night Vision
modes. DynaVue technology creates increased clarity and viewability in
challenging lighting conditions without sacrificing battery life,
allowing mobile workers to maintain productivity.
MAXIMUM CONNECTIVITY
To maximize mobile worker performance on the road, the S14I features
world-class connectivity, including 4G LTE, Intel® Dual Band Wireless AC
9260 with a maximum speed of 1.73Gbps, Bluetooth 5.0, which delivers 8x
greater bandwidth than Bluetooth 4.2, and with the ability to connect
with multiple devices at once.
The device includes various expandable and configurable I/O options,
including PCMCIA + Express Card or PCMCIA x2, HDMI, VGA, RJ-45, USB3.1,
USB 2.0, RS-232 and more.
To learn more about S14I visit: http://www.durabook.com/products.php?i=10&c=3.
About Durabook
Durabook is the core brand for the world renowned rugged products by
Twinhead International Corporation, a leading Taiwan manufacturer of
rugged solutions. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and
tested with the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and
reliability. Known for the commitment to engineering and service
excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and
enterprise customers including oil & gas, utilities, field service,
military, and public safety for the past decade.
For more information visit: www.durabook.com.
