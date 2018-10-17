Durabook : Delivers World’s Toughest Semi-Rugged Computer

Durabook S14I Features Class-Leading Drop and IP Ratings along with 8th Generation Intel® CPU

Durabook, the global brand fully owned by Twinhead International Corporation, has today introduced the most durable semi-rugged computer ever created. The Durabook S14I greatly exceeds all existing devices in its class in both drop height and IP ratings. Built with 8th generation Intel® CPU and a wide selection of I/O options, the S14I is ideal for demanding working environments of public safety, government, military and field service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006151/en/

Durabook S14I Features Class-Leading Drop Height and IP Ratings along with 8th Generation Intel CPU Power (Photo: Business Wire)

“As the definition of the modern workplace expands, the line between what is office and what is field are often becoming blended” said Fred Kao, CEO of Twinhead. “So we are blending the line between what is a semi-rugged and what is a fully-rugged. Under the form factor of a traditional semi-rugged laptop, Durabook S14I pushes ruggedness to a whole new level. S14I is engineered to combine military-grade durability, field-worker functionality, desktop performance and long battery life for non-stop use. For today’s challenging and versatile working environments, Durabook S14I is the best choice. It is truly in a class of its own.”

EXCEPTIONAL DURABILITY

The Durabook S14I expands the definition of semi-rugged computing to include a category first 4’ drop rating - a 33% improvement over the typical semi-rugged computers. The S14I is also the first in its class to offer an ingress protection rating of 53 (IP53), making it suitable for use in locations where rain or dust may be a regular occurrence. The device also support extreme temperatures from -21°C to 60°C.

PREMIUM PERFORMANCE

The Durabook S14I features 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 Processors options, an Intel® UHD Graphics 620 GPU or an optional NVIDIA® GeForce GTX1050. The device is equipped with a large 14”, 1000 Nit, 1920 x 1080 Full HD DynaVue display with Stealth and Night Vision modes. DynaVue technology creates increased clarity and viewability in challenging lighting conditions without sacrificing battery life, allowing mobile workers to maintain productivity.

MAXIMUM CONNECTIVITY

To maximize mobile worker performance on the road, the S14I features world-class connectivity, including 4G LTE, Intel® Dual Band Wireless AC 9260 with a maximum speed of 1.73Gbps, Bluetooth 5.0, which delivers 8x greater bandwidth than Bluetooth 4.2, and with the ability to connect with multiple devices at once.

The device includes various expandable and configurable I/O options, including PCMCIA + Express Card or PCMCIA x2, HDMI, VGA, RJ-45, USB3.1, USB 2.0, RS-232 and more.

To learn more about S14I visit: http://www.durabook.com/products.php?i=10&c=3.

About Durabook

Durabook is the core brand for the world renowned rugged products by Twinhead International Corporation, a leading Taiwan manufacturer of rugged solutions. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested with the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Known for the commitment to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil & gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for the past decade.

For more information visit: www.durabook.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006151/en/