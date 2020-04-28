Durabook Expands In-Vehicle Docking Solutions With PMT

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook Americas Inc. , the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announces two new vehicle docks and cradles with its partner Precision Mounting Technologies (PMT). The vehicle docks are designed for the S14I semi-rugged laptop and U11 fully rugged tablet. These new docking solutions are designed for forklifts, logistics, and emergency response vehicles with mobile technology requirements.

"PMT is excited to partner with Durabook for the launch of their new rugged laptop and tablet devices and looks forward to the value they will bring to the rugged mobile computing industry," stated Reuben Powell General Manager of PMT. "Our PMT product solutions perfectly complement the features of the Durabook devices for a truly reliable and ergonomically friendly solution fit for today's demanding mobile office environments."

New Docks Bring Added Functionality

The new vehicle docks feature an integrated genuine Durabook circuit board, durable aluminum construction, VESA 75 mounting studs, and integrated cable management bracket. Docking systems are key lockable for theft deterrence and are ergonomically designed for safety and usability. Every PMT dock designed for Durabook comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

The durable aluminum construction houses multiple I/O ports for connectivity including RJ45, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, DP port, HDMI, VGA, RS-232 as well as mic and headphone jacks.

"PMT continues to be a valuable partner for Durabook Americas. Quality craftsmanship, precision, and their commitment to standing behind their products with a 3-year warranty is why Durabook selected PMT, subsidiary of Gamber-Johnson. The expansion of our product offering with PMT is evidence of our commitment to purpose-built technology solutions within the state and local market, said Tom Wang, President of Durabook Americas."

The S14I Laptop is One Step Above Semi-Rugged

The Durabook S14I features 8th Generation Intel® CPUs and class-leading drop spec/IP ratings, pushing semi-rugged devices to a whole new level. The S14I is engineered to combine military-grade durability, field-worker functionality, desktop performance, and long battery life for non-stop use. For workers in today's challenging and varied working environments, the S14I is in a class of its own.

The U11 Fully Rugged Tablet is All-Inclusive for All Purposes

Choosing between mutually exclusive I/O interfaces and devices is a thing of the past. The Durabook U11 tablet has it all. Within its extremely compact and rugged exterior, the U11 packs an unprecedented number of productivity features and generous space for further expansion.

AVAILABILITY

To learn more about Durabook's vehicle mounts from PMT, please visit www.precisionmounts.com/products/vehicle-docks-and-cradles/durabook.html Sales inquiries should be directed to Sales@DurabookAmericas.com or 800-995-8946.

ABOUT PRECISION MOUNTING TECHNOLOGIES

Precision Mounting Technologies (PMT) is a global leader in manufacturing and supplying rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers, and other electronic equipment in the fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, utility, and material handling fleets around the globe; they are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1985 PMT is located in Calgary, AB. and is part of the Gamber-Johnson LLC company. To learn more about PMT visit precisionmounts.com.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. Driven to meet customer needs in the America's, Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested in-house to assure maximum quality and reliability. These cost-effective ruggedized laptops, tablets, and all-in-one PCs are high-performance solutions that increase productivity, drive a clear return on investment and deliver a low total cost of ownership for government and enterprise customers in markets like oil & gas, power & utilities, field service, military, and public safety.

For more information on Durabook, visit www.durabook.com.

