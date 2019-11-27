Duramax: Denver Vinyl Fencing You Can Trust

There are plenty of fences to choose from, but the truth is that the rise of vinyl fencing simply cannot be denied. Duramax Building Products is excited to announce that it will be opening a vinyl fence yard in Denver, Colorado, to meet the demand of local contractors who are interested in picking up quality fencing at affordable prices.

Duramax has been manufacturing vinyl products in the United States for decades, and it offers the best vinyl fencing products that money can buy. It also offers its proprietary DuraResin vinyl products (exclusive to Duramax) for those who are looking for the traditional look of wood but the durability of vinyl.

Duramax wants to offer a unique opportunity to contractors, as it will offer fencing for lower prices than distributors. In fact, the Denver vinyl fence yard will even beat local prices. This is significant considering that Duramax offers a unique opportunity to Denver contractors to purchase the highest-quality Denver vinyl fencing at the lowest prices.

This isn’t just about affordability, of course. Duramax Building Products offers a higher-quality vinyl fence than big-box stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot. Why look for a distributor when you can purchase directly from the manufacturer?

Why choose a vinyl fence? There are many reasons to consider vinyl fencing:

It’s extremely durable, which is great for those who are looking for Denver vinyl fencing that can withstand intense sunlight. Our products are also equipped with UV inhibitors for this specific reason.

It also requires minimal maintenance, which is great for families and businesses looking to save both time and money.

Vinyl fences also offer a modern aesthetic, which can be pleasing to the eye. It’s available in different styles and colors, as well.

They often offer more privacy than iron or aluminum fences.

It’s easier to install than other options.

Duramax also understands that it’s important for contractors to be able to purchase in a convenient way, which is why we offer Denver vinyl fencing that can be ordered online. Contractors can pick it up the next day! We pride ourselves on innovation, and we are proud to be a pioneer in helping Denver contractors conduct business more efficiently than ever before.

