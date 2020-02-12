Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Duratex : 02/12/2020 Material Fact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 08:16pm EST

DURATEX S.A.

CNPJ. 97.837.181/0001-47

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300154410

MATERIAL FACT

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON FEBRUARY 12, 2020

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on February 12, 2020 at 10:30 am, at Avenida Paulista, 1938, 5th floor, Room 505, in the city and state of São Paulo.

PRESIDING: Alfredo Egydio Setubal and Salo Davi Seibel (Co-Chairmen) and Mirna Justino Mazzali (Secretary).

QUORUM: the majority of the effective members.

RESOLUTION ADOPTED UNANIMOUSLY: the Directors have decided to pay, in February 28 2020, the interest on capital declared for this Board of Directors by meeting in December 11, 2019, for account of the dividend for fiscal year 2019 in amount R$ 0.3734054776 per share (net of R$ 0.31739465596 per share), based on the closing shareholding position as of December 16, 2019, as has already been made public.

CONCLUSION: with the work of the meeting concluded, these minutes were drafted, read, approved and signed by all. São Paulo (SP), February 12, 2020. (signed) Alfredo Egydio Setubal and Salo Davi Seibel - Co-Chairmen; Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho - Vice President; Helio Seibel, Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori, Raul Calfat, Ricardo Egydio Setubal and Rodolfo Villela Marino - Directors; and Mirna Justino Mazzali - Secretary.

CARLOS HENRIQUE PINTO HADDAD

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 01:15:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:17pBLOOM ENERGY : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Bloom Energy (BE) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm Now, BE Admits Improper Accounting
PR
09:16pCOHU : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Results
BU
09:16pCOUPON PAYMENT : :Mandatory
PU
09:14pLEXINGTON BIOSCIENCES : License Terminated
AQ
09:13pTESLA : recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America
RE
09:11pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$700,000,000 3.249% Notes due 2030
PU
09:11pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$300,000,000 3.95% Notes due 2050
PU
09:09pJEFF BEZOS : Wsj
RE
09:08pTFI INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of Public Offering
AQ
09:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Insperity, Inc. Investors (NSP)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
3ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
4BEZOS BUYS WARNER ESTATE IN BEVERLY HILLS FOR RECORD $165 MILLION: WSJ
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group