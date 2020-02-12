Duratex : 02/12/2020 Material Fact

DURATEX S.A.

CNPJ. 97.837.181/0001-47 A Publicly Listed Company NIRE 35300154410

MATERIAL FACT

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON FEBRUARY 12, 2020

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on February 12, 2020 at 10:30 am, at Avenida Paulista, 1938, 5th floor, Room 505, in the city and state of São Paulo.

PRESIDING: Alfredo Egydio Setubal and Salo Davi Seibel (Co-Chairmen) and Mirna Justino Mazzali (Secretary).

QUORUM: the majority of the effective members.

RESOLUTION ADOPTED UNANIMOUSLY: the Directors have decided to pay, in February 28 2020, the interest on capital declared for this Board of Directors by meeting in December 11, 2019, for account of the dividend for fiscal year 2019 in amount R$ 0.3734054776 per share (net of R$ 0.31739465596 per share), based on the closing shareholding position as of December 16, 2019, as has already been made public.

CONCLUSION: with the work of the meeting concluded, these minutes were drafted, read, approved and signed by all. São Paulo (SP), February 12, 2020. (signed) Alfredo Egydio Setubal and Salo Davi Seibel - Co-Chairmen; Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho - Vice President; Helio Seibel, Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori, Raul Calfat, Ricardo Egydio Setubal and Rodolfo Villela Marino - Directors; and Mirna Justino Mazzali - Secretary.

CARLOS HENRIQUE PINTO HADDAD

Investor Relations Officer