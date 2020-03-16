Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Duratex : 03/16/2020 Market Notice Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 06:51pm EDT

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47

A Publicly Traded Company

MARKET NOTICE

COVID-19

DURATEX S.A ("Duratex" or "Company") communicates to its shareholders and the market in general, that as a result of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Brazil, the Company maintains a daily surveillance of its operations through the Crisis Committee, formed by the main executives with the support of health experts. Through this Committee, several measures and protocols have been adopted to preserve the integrity and health of all Duratex employees, in addition to sustain its operations.

Duratex has been operating its industrial complex of 19 plants, distribution centers, supply chain and logistics network, always applying the best practices to preserve the health of the more than 12 thousand employees. Despite having no cases of COVID- 19 detected in its employees, the Company intensified the adoption of preventive measures such as the Home Office system, cancellation of national and international trips and the limitation of participation in events.

Regarding the supply chain of imported products, even with some supply instabilities, especially from China, Duratex operates with a normalized flow and the production was not impacted. It should be noted that about 20% of its costs are linked to dollarized inputs, so the exchange rate volatility may affect its financial results. However, the Company is already in the process of reducing costs and expenses to mitigate these effects.

Duratex reiterates its commitment to the safety of its employees and other stakeholders and will keep the market and investors duly informed about any new relevant information.

São Paulo (SP), March 16, 2020.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Duratex SA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 22:49:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:30pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, REMINDS AARON'S (AAN) INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Application Deadline Approaching
GL
07:30pBluestone Grants Stock Options
NE
07:28pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EU regulators ask companies to delay merger filings over coronavirus disruption
RE
07:26pAMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
RE
07:25pLatin America's largest airline to cancel 90% of its international flights
RE
07:24pBANK OF MONTREAL : Several banks again lowering prime lending rate, this time to 2.95 per cent
AQ
07:23pREADING INTERNATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:22pNCLA Responds to OMB with Ideas to Curb Unconstitutional Agency Enforcement and Adjudication Practices
GL
07:19pLOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Tupperware Brands Corporation Investors of Important April 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - TUP
GL
07:16pSBT LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SBT
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : FIFTH THIRD BANCORP : To Temporarily Suspend Share Repurchases
4Sports and Fitness Wear Market| Rise in Number of Sports Tournaments to Boost Growth | Technavio
5BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. : BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Announces Updated First Quarter 2020 Outlook Due To COVI..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group