Duratex : 03/16/2020 Market Notice Covid-19

CNPJ 97.837.181/0001-47

A Publicly Traded Company

MARKET NOTICE

COVID-19

DURATEX S.A ("Duratex" or "Company") communicates to its shareholders and the market in general, that as a result of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Brazil, the Company maintains a daily surveillance of its operations through the Crisis Committee, formed by the main executives with the support of health experts. Through this Committee, several measures and protocols have been adopted to preserve the integrity and health of all Duratex employees, in addition to sustain its operations.

Duratex has been operating its industrial complex of 19 plants, distribution centers, supply chain and logistics network, always applying the best practices to preserve the health of the more than 12 thousand employees. Despite having no cases of COVID- 19 detected in its employees, the Company intensified the adoption of preventive measures such as the Home Office system, cancellation of national and international trips and the limitation of participation in events.

Regarding the supply chain of imported products, even with some supply instabilities, especially from China, Duratex operates with a normalized flow and the production was not impacted. It should be noted that about 20% of its costs are linked to dollarized inputs, so the exchange rate volatility may affect its financial results. However, the Company is already in the process of reducing costs and expenses to mitigate these effects.

Duratex reiterates its commitment to the safety of its employees and other stakeholders and will keep the market and investors duly informed about any new relevant information.

São Paulo (SP), March 16, 2020.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Investor Relations Officer