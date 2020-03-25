Log in
Duravit USA : Introduces Sensowash® i Shower Toilet

03/25/2020 | 10:13am EDT

Increases Hygiene, Reduces Toilet Paper

Duravit USA, a leading manufacturer of designer bathrooms, is expanding its collection of shower-toilets with the introduction of Sensowash® i, designed by Philippe Starck. As the brand's first-ever integrated shower-toilet, Sensowash® i testifies to an entirely new feel for design, hygiene, comfort and quality of life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005431/en/

Duravit's SensoWash® i, designed by Philippe Starck (Photo: Business Wire)

Duravit's SensoWash® i, designed by Philippe Starck (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Duravit USA President, Tim Schroeder, "Given the heightened emphasis on personal health and hygiene, it is fitting for changes to occur within American bath culture. If your hands are dirty, how do you clean them…with dry paper, or with water? The same concept applies to the shower toilet.”

Driven by technology and the best in hygienic design, SensoWash® i incorporates Rear-, Lady- and Comfortwash in its shower-toilet functionality as well as a heated seat, odor extraction, individual adjustments for water, air dryer and seat temperature. Water is sprayed from an interior wand made of anti-microbial stainless steel, which automatically self-cleans before and after each use. SensoWash® i comes equipped with a dedicated Smart Phone App that connects via Bluetooth as well as an intuitive remote control.

Sensowash® i features HygieneGlaze 2.0 which kills 90% of bacteria after just six hours and 99.999% after 24 hours - an unprecedented level. Duravit’s Rimless® flushing technology provides an open toilet rim design which enables a powerful flush for the entire surface of the bowl without splashing. The efficient, sustainable SensoWash® i is EPA WaterSense® listed.

Sensowash® i starts at $6,700 (for the Lite version) and is available through these online retailers and distributors. Since launching its first Philippe Starck-designed SensoWash® seat in 2011, the German-founded brand has expanded its shower-toilet line to include an extensive range of solutions at all price points.

About Duravit

Founded in 1817 in the heart of Germany’s Black Forest, Duravit is a leading manufacturer of designer bathrooms. Duravit operates in 130 countries worldwide and has been honored with numerous national and international awards for its innovations in design and technology. The company’s collaborations with internationally renowned designers such as Philippe Starck, Phoenix Design, EOOS, Norman Foster and sieger design yield forward-thinking, environmentally conscious and award-winning products that bring the bathroom to life. Duravit USA, Inc. headquarters are based in Duluth, GA. For more information on Duravit, visit www.duravit.us.


© Business Wire 2020
