Durbin Discusses Impact Of COVID-19 With Illinois Agriculture Leaders

05.20.20

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today discussed the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on Illinois agriculture with leaders from Illinois agricultural groups. During the call, Durbin received an update on conditions with family farm and livestock operations, the importance of maintaining stability in both agricultural markets and the food supply chain, and recommendations for additional policy changes that can help agriculture producers during the pandemic.

'Our farmers are facing serious economic consequences as consumer demand has dramatically shifted, crop and livestock prices have dropped, and supply chains face disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate needs to feel the urgency felt in the heartland of America right now. The Senate should be debating the House-passed Heroes Act, which would provide additional financial relief for farms in Illinois,' Durbin said.

Joining Durbin on today's call included the Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Corn Growers Association, Illinois Pork Producers, Renewable Fuels Association, Grain and Feed Association of Illinois, the Illinois Beef Association, and the Illinois Farmers Union.

-30-