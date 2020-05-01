Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Durbin To Illinois Meat Processing Companies: How Will You Protect Workers From COVID-19 Infection In Light Of President Trump's Executive Order?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 06:44pm EDT
05.01.20

SPRINGFIELD - Today, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, wrote letters to five Illinois meat processing companies today asking them to provide information about how they plan to protect workers from COVID-19 infections in the aftermath of President Trump's executive order to keep meat plants open during the pandemic. In a letter to JBS in Beardstown, Tysons Meats in Hillsdale, Smithfield Foods in Monmouth, Aurora Packing Company in North Aurora, and Rantoul Foods in Rantoul, Durbin expressed his concern with the President's executive order for ignoring the health and safety realities of this pandemic that have been repeatedly affirmed by our nation's top epidemiologists.

'The correct federal response must start with a commitment to worker protection, equipment and testing. Unfortunately, the President's Executive Order if not properly implemented can endanger the lives of even a wider population of the meat processing workforce and threaten a far broader scope of food processing capacity. I do not believe this is a responsible course,' Durbin wrote.

Durbin posed a series of questions to the companies to answer, and welcomed a telephone conference call to discuss operations going forward at meat processing plants in Illinois. According to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), more than 6,500 meatpacking workers nationwide have tested positive or have been forced to self-quarantine, and at least 20 have died nationwide.

Durbin also joined Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today in leading their colleagues on a letter that urges President Trump to take immediate action to amend his Executive Order and mandate that meat processing facilities closed down by State or local health authorities or of their own accord are permitted to reopen only after they have met all of the health and safety guidelines issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A copy of the letter can be found here.

Full text of the letter to JBS is available here.

Full text of the letter to Tysons Meats is available here.

Full text of the letter Smithfield Foods is available here

Full text of the letter to Aurora Packing Company is available here

Full text of the letter Rantoul Foods is available here.

-30-

Disclaimer

Richard J. Durbin published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 22:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pKayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at April 30, 2020
GL
07:36pKayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at April 30, 2020
GL
07:35pDickey's Barbecue Pit Gears Up For National Barbecue Month
GL
07:31pPHOENIX TREE : ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited to Contact the Firm Prior to the Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – DNK
BU
07:29pL.S. STARRETT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:29pALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIBLE FUND : Monthly Dividend Press Release for AIO, ACV, CBH, NCV, & NCZ - Press Release - May 2020
PU
07:25pADOMANI : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:25pREITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED : announces its results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2020
AQ
07:21pBAR HARBOR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:20pPine Trail REIT Announces Reliance on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 on Filing of Audited Financial Statements and MD&A for Year Ended December 31, 2019
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Rolls-Royce considering cutting up to 15% of its workforce - source
2Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technologic..
3BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. : BLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption ..
4eHEALTH ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of eHealth, Inc. to Contact the Firm Pr..
5Skillsoft Enters into Forbearance Agreements

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group