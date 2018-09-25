During Vaccine Awareness Week, National Vaccine Information Center Calls on Health Officials to Protect Babies in U.S. from Toxic DPT Vaccine

During the Ninth
Annual Vaccine Awareness Week co-sponsored by the non-profit
charity National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) and Dr. Joseph
Mercola, NVIC is calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (DHHS) to protect newborns from being subjected to the risks of
an old and crude whole cell pertussis vaccine in DPT that has not been
given to babies in America for 20 years. The B. pertussis bacterium has
mutated over the past 60 years to become resistant to both the old whole
cell and newer less reactive acellular pertussis vaccines. However, some
vaccinologists publicly blame reported whooping cough outbreaks on the
switch in the 1990s by the U.S. and other developed countries from DPT
to acellular DTaP and now want all newborns to be given one or two doses
of the old vaccine.
In a referenced report released today, The
Pertussis Vaccine Blame Game, NVIC co-founder and president
Barbara Loe Fisher documented that none of the current pertussis
vaccines used globally contain the mutated strains causing whooping
cough. She pointed out that many vaccinated persons of all ages are
getting and spreading whooping cough and said, “Neither the old or newer
pertussis vaccines block infection and transmission and both only
provide temporary immunity that wanes within two to five years.
Vaccinated people can become 'silent reservoirs' of subclinical
pertussis infection and transmit whooping cough without even knowing it.”
After many DPT vaccine injury lawsuits were filed by parents on behalf
of their brain injured children, Congress passed the National Childhood
Vaccine Injury Act in 1986 giving vaccine manufacturers partial product
liability protection, which the U.S. Supreme Court extended to full
liability protection in 2011. NVIC co-founders worked for more than a
decade to get the acellular DTaP vaccine licensed in 1996 because
clinical trials had demonstrated superior safety and equal or superior
efficacy compared to DPT vaccine.
Fisher said, “DTaP vaccine still generates a significant number of
adverse reaction reports but, with few exceptions, multiple studies
confirm that DTaP vaccine is up to two-thirds less reactive than
DPT vaccine. Public health officials should commit to keeping the old
whole cell pertussis vaccine out of this country and funding research to
fill in long standing basic science knowledge gaps about pertussis and
pertussis vaccines.“
Holistic health pioneer Dr. Joseph Mercola, founder of Mercola.com,
said, “The vaccine industry used DPT vaccine to blackmail Congress into
shielding drug companies from vaccine injury lawsuits. It would be
tragic if that old more reactive whole cell pertussis vaccine was
brought back on the market in this country and doctors were told to give
it to newborn babies.”
During this year’s Vaccine Awareness Week, NVIC is also releasing a 2018
Annual Report on U.S. State Vaccine Legislation: Breakdown, Trends and
Predictions. The report is an analysis of which state legislatures
passed bills that affected vaccine exemptions or added new vaccine
mandates, enrolled citizens in electronic vaccine tracking registries,
approved vaccine promotion programs in daycares and schools or enacted
other vaccine-related legislation. NVIC reports that for the third year
in a row, exemptions in vaccine laws remained stable with no losses in
any state.
Vaccine
Awareness Week Sept. 23-30, 2018 was launched with an article and
video reviewing the risks and failures of influenza vaccines and will
include an article on fast tracking and marketing of vaccines, such as
Gardasil (HPV) vaccine, by federal health agencies. Saturday will
feature online viewing of excerpts from the international award winning
HPV vaccine documentary, Sacrificial Virgins.
NVIC and Mercola.com
have been working together since 2008 to educate the public about
vaccination and health. Dr. Joe Mercola is a family practice physician
and, in 1997, he founded the world’s largest natural health information
website to share natural health information and resources with the
public.
The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) is a charitable
educational organization founded in 1982 to prevent vaccine injuries and
deaths through public education. NVIC advocates for reform
of US vaccine policies and laws to include informed consent
protections. NVIC operates three websites: NVIC.org, NVICAdvocacy.org and TheVaccineReaction.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005384/en/