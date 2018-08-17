Dust Control/Suppression Chemicals: Worldwide Markets 2023 - Calcium Chloride to Witness Significant Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Dust Control/Suppression Chemicals Market - Segmented by Chemical Type, System Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dust control/suppression chemicals market is expected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, majorly driven by the growth in construction and infrastructure in Asia-Pacific region and increase in regulatory compliances.

Dust control/suppression chemicals are becoming popular in numerous industries, especially in mining, cement and construction industries. The efforts to reduce the amount of water to for dust control/suppression has led to the increase in the usage of these chemicals in the industries.

Dust control chemicals are becoming extremely important in the construction and infrastructure sector due to the cement and dust occurred. The rapid growth in the construction and infrastructure in the countries, like China, India, and Indonesia is likely to give boost to the dust control chemicals.

In China, the airport development (New Beijing Airport), roads (30,000 km of highways with bridges build or upgrade), 30,000 km of high-speed rail covering, which is expected to cover more than 80 cities and 60% of urbanization ratio with permanent residents.

In the fiscal year 2016-17, India had a total FDI investment of USD 60.08 billion, which was 8% higher than the previous year, with large investments in the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

This growth in construction activities across the world is likely to contribute to the consumption of paints & coatings and adhesives, and, in turn, will lead to the demand for C9 resins.

Key Highlights

Calcium Chloride to Witness Significant Market Growth

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth in the Dust Control Chemicals Market

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Benetech Inc.

Borregaard LignoTech

Cargill Incorporated

Chemtex Speciality Limited

DowDuPont Inc.

GelTech Solutions

Hexion

Huntsman International LLC

Quaker Chemical Corporation

RST

Safic Environmental Solutions

Shaw Almex Industries Ltd.

SUEZ

Applied Conveyer Technology Inc.

BossTek

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC)

Colliery Dust Control (Pty) Ltd.

CW Machine Worx

Donaldson Company Inc.

DSH Systems Ltd.

Dust Control Systems Ltd

Duztech AB

Ecolab

Nederman Holding

SLY Inc.

Savic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3sl4r/dust?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005316/en/