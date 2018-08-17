Dust Control/Suppression Chemicals: Worldwide Markets 2023 - Calcium Chloride to Witness Significant Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Dust Control/Suppression Chemicals Market - Segmented by Chemical Type,
System Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and
Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global dust control/suppression chemicals market is expected grow at
a significant rate during the forecast period, majorly driven by the
growth in construction and infrastructure in Asia-Pacific region and
increase in regulatory compliances.
Dust control/suppression chemicals are becoming popular in numerous
industries, especially in mining, cement and construction industries.
The efforts to reduce the amount of water to for dust
control/suppression has led to the increase in the usage of these
chemicals in the industries.
Dust control chemicals are becoming extremely important in the
construction and infrastructure sector due to the cement and dust
occurred. The rapid growth in the construction and infrastructure in the
countries, like China, India, and Indonesia is likely to give boost to
the dust control chemicals.
In China, the airport development (New Beijing Airport), roads (30,000
km of highways with bridges build or upgrade), 30,000 km of high-speed
rail covering, which is expected to cover more than 80 cities and 60% of
urbanization ratio with permanent residents.
In the fiscal year 2016-17, India had a total FDI investment of USD
60.08 billion, which was 8% higher than the previous year, with large
investments in the real estate and infrastructure sectors.
This growth in construction activities across the world is likely to
contribute to the consumption of paints & coatings and adhesives, and,
in turn, will lead to the demand for C9 resins.
Key Highlights
-
Calcium Chloride to Witness Significant Market Growth
-
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth in the Dust Control
Chemicals Market
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis
6. Regional Market Analysis
7. Future of the Market
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
-
Archer Daniels Midland Company
-
Benetech Inc.
-
Borregaard LignoTech
-
Cargill Incorporated
-
Chemtex Speciality Limited
-
DowDuPont Inc.
-
GelTech Solutions
-
Hexion
-
Huntsman International LLC
-
Quaker Chemical Corporation
-
RST
-
Safic Environmental Solutions
-
Shaw Almex Industries Ltd.
-
SUEZ
-
Applied Conveyer Technology Inc.
-
BossTek
-
Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC)
-
Colliery Dust Control (Pty) Ltd.
-
CW Machine Worx
-
Donaldson Company Inc.
-
DSH Systems Ltd.
-
Dust Control Systems Ltd
-
Duztech AB
-
Ecolab
-
Nederman Holding
-
SLY Inc.
-
Savic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3sl4r/dust?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005316/en/